NFC Divisional Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch the NFL Playoffs

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46N9TT_0dtcoGR300

The Los Angeles Rams will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

The Buccaneers are coming off a win over the Cardinals and will be looking to upset Tom Brady and the Bucs on Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are coming off a big win over the Eagles while Tom Brady looks to take Tampa to the second consecutive NFC Championship.

Tune in to today’s NFC Divisional Playoff game, here is everything you need to know to stream the game on Monday night.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • When: Sunday, January 23
  • Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC, NBC Universo
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch the NFL Playoffs

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5)

O/U: 47.5

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

NFL
