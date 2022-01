Looking back at our stories from 2021, I can’t believe I missed the announcement of Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (gosh, that is a mouthful). I mean, the title looks like a successor to Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, so it checks off all of my boxes. What I also did not know was the game got delayed on Nintendo Switch and will launch on January 28. Now that the release is only one week away, Nintendo has uploaded a pre-order trailer for Record of Lodoss War on its YouTube page.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO