'SNL's' hilarious 'First Take' sketch that somehow didn't make the show is too good

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
I didn’t see last night’s Saturday Night Live because like many people I was having too much fun looking at all of the Aaron Rodgers jokes on Twitter after the Packers lost at home to the 49ers and had their season come to an abrupt end.

But apparently SNL must have had a really good show because this First Take sketch somehow didn’t make the broadcast. I don’t know that’s possible because this was really funny but hey, what do I know about producing SNL?

They totally nailed this whole segment and discussion and the impersonations of Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin were perfect.

Too good.

Twitter had reactions.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

