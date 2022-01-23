ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Cadillac Lyriq Pre-Production Officially Kicks Off

By Jay Traugott
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Cadillac Lyriq is a milestone vehicle for the luxury brand. It's the beginning of a new electrification era. The first batch of Lyriqs, the Debut Edition, sold out in just 20 minutes last September. Cadillac and GM were thrilled. And now GM President Mark Reuss has personally announced...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gear Patrol

Chevy's Groundbreaking New Silverado Debuts — and Reservations Open — Tomorrow

Dimmed but not extinguished by the Omicron variant, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is happening in Las Vegas this week. And while major automakers have been pulling out of the physical show for COVID-related reasons, the planned major reveals are still proceeding — albeit virtually. Mercedes-Benz unveiled its Vision EQXX concept, which can deliver 620 miles of range. And GM is set to unveil their newest electric pickup, the Chevrolet Silverado EV , on Wednesday, January 5.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

2024 Ram 1500 EV Will Be Worth The Wait

This was a big week for General Motors. Despite its decision to drop out of the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), GM's online-only reveals were hugely successful, specifically the Chevrolet Silverado EV, due in 2023. Ford also had a big week following the announcement of doubling F-150 Lightning production to meet surging demand. America is ready for fully electric pickup trucks. But what's the status regarding Detroit's third major truck maker and its truck? The Ram 1500 EV, according to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares remains on schedule to launch in 2024.
CARS
Green Car Reports

Blink 80-amp chargers will ready GM dealerships for Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer EV

Blink Charging will supply Level 2 charging stations to General Motors dealerships in the United States and Canada, the company announced Tuesday in a press release. The Blink IQ 200 19.2-kilowatt charging stations are already shipping to dealerships, with orders placed for more to be delivered over the next several months, the company said. That means the new hardware will coincide with the rollout of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup truck and 2023 Cadillac Lyriq SUV.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Official: Cadillac Escalade V Will Debut Tomorrow

One big grand finale. Cadillac has just announced that the Escalade V high-performance SUV will debut tomorrow, January 21. Obviously, don't mistake this with the eventual all-electric Escalade, rumored to be called the Escalade IQ. The Escalade V is a very different beast. Power will come from the same supercharged...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Jalopnik

The Cadillac Lyriq Will Get Here In 'A Few Months'

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq is Cadillac’s first EV SUV and also its attempt to change the conversation (again) about who and what Cadillac is, non-Escalade division. It will start at $60,000. We had heard that it would be coming sometime this year, though now, it seems, there is a bit more specific update.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Official: Ford Suspends All 2022 Maverick Orders

Ford has been on a roll lately. New models like the Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, Bronco, Bronco Sport, and now the Maverick are proving to be way more popular than expected. It's not a bad problem to have but it's still a problem. The good news is that Ford is working extra hard to accommodate hopeful buyers but patience will still be required on their part. The latest reason for patience is the Maverick.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Cadillac XT4 Discount Takes $500 Off In January 2022

For the new year, the Cadillac XT4 discount in January 2022 again offers a $500 purchase allowance when purchasing, financing, or leasing. All incentives only apply to 2021 Cadillac XT4 models. Interest-free financing for 36 months is available on the 2021 XT4 through GM Financial. And the luxury automaker offers...
BUYING CARS
Green Car Reports

Cadillac Lyriq update, Rivian glamping, EVs a political choice: Today’s Car News

Glamping getaways get destination chargers, thanks to Rivian. GM is getting ready for the arrival of Cadillac’s first fully electric vehicle. And is the shift to emphasize EVs all about politics? This and more, here at Green Car Reports. A top GM executive has confirmed that pre-production of the...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cadillac Lyriq#Gm#Pre Production#The Cadillac#Vehicles#Linkedin#Saturns#Ev Caddies#Time#Ultium#Gmc#Chevy#Acura
WNCY

GM to deliver electric SUV Cadillac Lyriq to customers in ‘few months’

(Reuters) -General Motors Co’s pre-production version of electric SUV Cadillac Lyriq have been assembled and the final production version is expected to be delivered to customers in a few months, President Mark Reuss said in a LinkedIn https://bit.ly/3KtUr8l post on Thursday. Detroit-based GM, recently dethroned as the No.1 U.S....
CADILLAC, MI
Autoblog

Official Cadillac parts site selling Blackwing V8 engines

For the Cadillac CT6 and the automaker's renewed and wholehearted push to challenge the German luxury juggernaut, Cadillac unveiled the twin-turbocharged 4.2-liter LTA Blackwing V8 in 2018. This was a show of American power akin to sending a Ford-class aircraft carrier group into contested waters. The mill shared its fundamental small-block architecture with the 5.5-liter LT7 V8 developed for the Chevrolet Corvette C8.R race car, that LT7 lump headed for street duty in the 2023 Corvette Z06 with 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. The LTA Blackwing that served the CT6 came in two power outputs, one with 550 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque for the CT6-V, a detuned version with 500 hp and 574 lb-ft for the CT6 Platinum. From the engine's debut until the end of CT6 production in 2020, Cadillac put the hand-built Blackwing in just 600 sedans. GM said it wanted to find another product for its monster luxury motor, but it never happened, and the Blackwing died without an encore.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Starts Second Shift For Chevy Silverado HD Production In Oshawa

General Motors has added a second shift to its Oshawa Assembly plant in southern Ontario as it looks to ramp up production of the popular Chevy Silverado HD nameplate. The automaker began assembling the 2022 Chevy Silverado HD at the newly renovated Oshawa plant in November of 2021 and has spent the past two months or so building the truck on a single shift. In a press release published Monday, GM Canada president Scott Bell confirmed the automaker had added a second shift at Oshawa Assembly as it looks to meet the growing demand for the Silverado nameplate.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Abandoned History: General Motors’ High Technology Engine, and Other CAFE Foibles (Part II)

In our last edition of Abandoned History, we covered the years leading up to the release of the Cadillac High Technology V8. Used almost exclusively in 1981, the disastrous V8-6-4 had a primitive engine management system that could deactivate either two or four cylinders on Cadillac’s traditional V8. And while the idea was sound, the technology and engineering behind it were not. Cadillac was left in a bind and needed a replacement engine immediately. But the engine of choice was not finished, and not ready for primetime. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome the medium-rare HT4100.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

Ford Bronco Raptor Pricing Revealed

Pricing for the highly-anticipated Bronco Raptor has been revealed: The rugged rock-crawler will come in at $69,995 for the base model, making the range-topper a substantially more expensive alternative to the Bronco Wildtrak, at $47,780. That being said, the Raptor promises to be even more talented off-road - and faster,...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Stops Building Mustangs For Endlessly Frustrating Reason

The auto industry's problems from 2021 have continued into 2022. Next year may be no different. The world is continuing to fight its way out of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting supply chain issues affecting basic goods and new vehicles. Automakers have been dealing with a semiconductor chip shortage, a crucial component required for final vehicle assembly. Major money-makers like trucks and SUVs have received chip priority over traditional sedans and sports cars, and Detroit's muscle cars, such as the Ford Mustang, haven't been immune, with Mustang production now shut down again after a stoppage early in 2021.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Offers Bronco Buyers Price Protection As Delays Continue

Are you one of many Ford Bronco customers who was forced to re-order a 2022 Bronco after production issues left your 2021 order unfulfilled? If so, don't stress too much - Ford is offering price protection, with incentives of up to $975 off the price of the latest Bronco, eligible for customers until December 31, 2022.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

600-HP Acura NSX Type S Production Has Started

What's very likely the final version of the Acura NSX has officially entered production. The NSX Type S, limited to only 350 examples, is now rolling off the assembly line at the Japanese automaker's Marysville, Ohio facility, specifically the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC). Not surprisingly, every example is already spoken for and production is scheduled to end later this year.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Motor1.com

Over 120 Thrashed Corvettes Waiting To Be Crushed Is A Sad Sight

Earlier this month, GM's Bowling Green Kentucky factory and the Corvette Museum were hit by a tornado. The destructive force of nature left more than 120 units of C8 Corvettes severely damaged. Chevrolet had to scrap all units that show any signs of damages, leading us to this – a video of the thrashed Corvette units waiting for the crusher.
CARS
Motorious

Custom 1961 ‘Double Bubble’ Makes Appearance On Auction Block

This iconic classic restomod has made its presence abundantly clear at cars shows, online, and now the auction house floor. Custom classic Chevy vehicles are some of the coolest cars ever to hit America's open roads as they combine the classic styling that vintage American cars are known for with a ton of modern performance and comfort. Of course, older vehicles from the land of the free are already iconic in their original form, but something special happens when you step into the mind of a dedicated builder. This is one of the most detailed and thoughtfully crafted builds that we have ever seen, and it serves as a tribute to the Impalas, Chevelles, and Camaros that we all know and love. So why is this particular car such an impressive example of a modern resto-mod?
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The Strangest Car Designs of All Time

After a down year, the auto industry seems to have come roaring back, with car companies enticing buyers with some interesting new offerings. A few of these, however, may be too “interesting” for some. For instance, Tesla’s Cybertruck looks like nothing else on the road. The electric truck is made of stainless steel, has a […]
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy