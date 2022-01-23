Cadillac Lyriq Pre-Production Officially Kicks Off

For the Cadillac CT6 and the automaker's renewed and wholehearted push to challenge the German luxury juggernaut, Cadillac unveiled the twin-turbocharged 4.2-liter LTA Blackwing V8 in 2018. This was a show of American power akin to sending a Ford-class aircraft carrier group into contested waters. The mill shared its fundamental small-block architecture with the 5.5-liter LT7 V8 developed for the Chevrolet Corvette C8.R race car, that LT7 lump headed for street duty in the 2023 Corvette Z06 with 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. The LTA Blackwing that served the CT6 came in two power outputs, one with 550 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque for the CT6-V, a detuned version with 500 hp and 574 lb-ft for the CT6 Platinum. From the engine's debut until the end of CT6 production in 2020, Cadillac put the hand-built Blackwing in just 600 sedans. GM said it wanted to find another product for its monster luxury motor, but it never happened, and the Blackwing died without an encore.
