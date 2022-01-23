ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Three Killed, Two Injured in Inglewood Shooting

By City News Service
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

INGLEWOOD  (CNS) - Three people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting this morning in Inglewood, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 1:43 a.m. to the 1300 block of Park Avenue, according to a county fire department dispatcher.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, he said, and paramedics rushed two others to an area hospital.

A watch commander at the Inglewood Police Department could not be reached for immediate comment.

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

