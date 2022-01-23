Three Killed, Two Injured in Inglewood Shooting

Photo: Getty Images

INGLEWOOD (CNS) - Three people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting this morning in Inglewood, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 1:43 a.m. to the 1300 block of Park Avenue, according to a county fire department dispatcher.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, he said, and paramedics rushed two others to an area hospital.

A watch commander at the Inglewood Police Department could not be reached for immediate comment.