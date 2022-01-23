ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

January 6 committee chairman says panel is speaking with Barr

bransontrilakesnews.com
 4 days ago

The House select committee investigating the...

www.bransontrilakesnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bill Barr: Capitol riot panel will speak to former Attorney General about order to seize voting machines

The House select committee investigating the Jan 6 attack on Congress is seeking an interview with former Attorney General William Barr following the shocking revelation first reported by Politico that Donald Trump’s allies drafted an executive order directing the seizure of voting machines.Rep Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman, made the announcement on Sunday during an interview with ABC News. He added that lawmakers on the panel have spoken with Mr Barr previously in the course of their investigation, but were now interested in learning more about the draft executive order created some time in December of 2020.Appearing on This...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Bennie Thompson Confirms Bill Barr Has Been Speaking With Jan. 6 Committee: ‘The Public Needs to Know’ What the White House was Planning

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the chair of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol, confirmed to Face the Nation’s Margaret Brennan on Sunday that former Attorney General Bill Barr had been speaking with his committee. Brennan asked Thompson about the recent reports about a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TODAY.com

Former AG William Barr has spoken to Jan. 6 committee

Jan. 6 committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson revealed Sunday that the panel has had conversations with former Attorney General William Barr and individuals from the Department of Defense as part of the investigation of the riot at the U.S. Capitol.Jan. 24, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 panel has spoken to former AG Bill Barr, Chairman Bennie Thompson says

WASHINGTON — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot has spoken to former Attorney General William Barr, committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said Sunday. In an interview on CBS' "Face the Nation," Thompson was asked by host Margaret Brennan if the panel intends to speak with Barr about a draft executive order prepared for former President Donald Trump that appears to be among the files the committee has been seeking to obtain from the National Archives.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Barr
New Jersey Globe

Wallace probably won’t be reappointed as legislative ethics panel chairman

Former Supreme Court Justice John E. Wallace, Jr. is unlikely to return to his post as chairman of the Joint Legislative Committee on Ethical Standards, the New Jersey Globe has learned. Wallace had served as chair of both the New Jersey Congressional Redistricting Commission and the legislative ethics committee, a...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Select Committee#Chairman#Attorney General#House
The Independent

Controversial Trump-backed Senate candidate Herschel Walker reports monster fundraising haul

One of the Republican Party’s most controversial top-tier Senate candidates has reported spectacular fundraising returns, further raising his profile even as some worry he could hurt the party’s chances of retaking the upper chamber.Herschel Walker, who is challenging freshman Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, pulled in some $5.4m in donations over the last quarter of 2021, a sum that vaults him to the very top ranking of Senate fundraisers this cycle.A former NFL player, Mr Walker was endorsed by Donald Trump last October, and since then has attracted the support of many other top Republicans, including Mitch McConnell and other...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Lindsey Graham says Trump dominates GOP and hopes he’ll run in 2024: ‘It’s his party, it’s not the centre’s party’

Sen Lindsey Graham has gone full circle in less than a year and is now one of the staunchest supporters of ex-President Donald Trump seeking a second White House term in 2024, he told Fox News Radio on Monday.The South Carolina Republican who famously declared “count me out” in the hours after the Capitol riot, when Mr Trump’s supporters attacked Congress and attempted to stop the 2020 election from being certified, has returned to his position within the inner circle of Trump acolytes and was once again on the golf course with the former president over the weekend.He told...
U.S. POLITICS
newsy.com

What Do West Virginia Voters Think About Sen. Joe Manchin?

Voters Newsy spoke with in Charleston, West Virginia, are far removed from the Democratic infighting in Washington swirling around one of their senators, Joe Manchin. Since Democrats took control of the Senate last year, Manchin has not been afraid to buck his party on controversial votes — like Build Back Better and voting rights legislation.
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Ketanji Brown Jackson: Could Merrick Garland’s replacement be Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court pick?

When President Joe Biden announced a slate of judicial nominations on 29 March last year, one nomination to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia stood out to veteran court-watchers. Mr Biden’s pick for the seat once held by current US Attorney General Merrick Garland was US District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Florida native and double Harvard graduate (undergraduate and law school) who had been named to the federal bench by then-president Barack Obama in 2013. The choice of Ms Jackson for the vacancy created by Mr Garland’s move to the Justice Department would make...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Virginia Mercury

Some House Dems now back bill requiring school principals to report misdemeanor crimes

Democrats on the House Education Committee gave broad support to a bill that would once again require school principals to report many misdemeanor-level offenses to law enforcement. The legislation, which passed the committee Wednesday on a 16-5 vote, would roll back a 2020 law that passed under Democratic control that made it optional for principals […] The post Some House Dems now back bill requiring school principals to report misdemeanor crimes appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS DFW

In GOP Primary for Texas Attorney General, Eva Guzman Touts Her Experience As A State Supreme Court Justice

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – As the March 1 primary approaches, the political battle is intensifying among Republicans for Texas Attorney General. Incumbent Ken Paxton has attracted three GOP challengers: Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert, and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman. During a recent interview, Guzman pointed to the fact she’s the only candidate who has served on the state’s highest court. “I left a job I loved on the Texas Supreme Court to step up for the state I love.” Guzman said residents are hiring the state’s top lawyer. “Texans need a Texan who’s been...
TEXAS STATE
Arizona Mirror

Indigenous voters betrayed by Sinema’s actions in Congress, officials and advocates say

Registering people to vote in rural areas and in tribal nations takes work. During a pandemic, the effort was monumental. During the 2020 elections, Tara Benally and other folks with Rural Utah Project put in hundreds of hours talking to people one by one about how and why it’s important to register to vote. Through […] The post Indigenous voters betrayed by Sinema’s actions in Congress, officials and advocates say appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy