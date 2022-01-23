January 6 committee chairman says panel is speaking with Barr

Related
The House select committee investigating the Jan 6 attack on Congress is seeking an interview with former Attorney General William Barr following the shocking revelation first reported by Politico that Donald Trump’s allies drafted an executive order directing the seizure of voting machines.Rep Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman, made the announcement on Sunday during an interview with ABC News. He added that lawmakers on the panel have spoken with Mr Barr previously in the course of their investigation, but were now interested in learning more about the draft executive order created some time in December of 2020.Appearing on This...
January 6 Riot Probe Set to Invite Ivanka Trump to Talk, Chairman Says
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot could soon invite Ivanka Trump to speak with them, the panel's chairman said Thursday, NBC News reported. This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.
Senator Brian Stack Elevated to Chairman of the Powerful Senate Judiciary Committee
With the 220th session of the New Jersey Legislature now underway, committee assignments have been given out. On the Senate side, new President Nicholas Scutari, who had been the Chairman of the powerful Judiciary Committee, has appointed Union City’s Brian Stack as his successor. The Senate Judiciary Committee, comprised...
Federal judge blocks Gov. Mark Gordon from selecting new superintendent
The judge issued a temporary order that expires Thursday at noon, at which time he will rule on whether Gordon can make a decision or if the selection process must remain halted. In the wake of a legal challenge filed Tuesday, a U.S. District Court judge temporarily blocked Gov. Mark Gordon from selecting a replacement for Wyoming’s superintendent of public instruction. In the order, Judge Scott Skavdahl barred the governor...
Over 80 lawmakers call on Biden to release memo outlining authority to cancel student debt
Over 80 House and Senate members wrote a letter to the president urging his administration to release the memo outlining his authority to cancel student debt. The lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., also called on the president to immediately forgive $50,000 per borrower.
Chairman of foreign relations committee on Putin's 'master plan'
CNN's Jim Acosta talks to Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) about a report from the British government that it has information the Russian government is planning to "install a pro-Russian leader" in Ukraine. Tags. Cnn. The British government on Saturday accused Russia of seeking...
Wallace probably won’t be reappointed as legislative ethics panel chairman
Former Supreme Court Justice John E. Wallace, Jr. is unlikely to return to his post as chairman of the Joint Legislative Committee on Ethical Standards, the New Jersey Globe has learned. Wallace had served as chair of both the New Jersey Congressional Redistricting Commission and the legislative ethics committee, a...
Controversial Trump-backed Senate candidate Herschel Walker reports monster fundraising haul
One of the Republican Party’s most controversial top-tier Senate candidates has reported spectacular fundraising returns, further raising his profile even as some worry he could hurt the party’s chances of retaking the upper chamber.Herschel Walker, who is challenging freshman Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, pulled in some $5.4m in donations over the last quarter of 2021, a sum that vaults him to the very top ranking of Senate fundraisers this cycle.A former NFL player, Mr Walker was endorsed by Donald Trump last October, and since then has attracted the support of many other top Republicans, including Mitch McConnell and other...
Lindsey Graham says Trump dominates GOP and hopes he’ll run in 2024: ‘It’s his party, it’s not the centre’s party’
Sen Lindsey Graham has gone full circle in less than a year and is now one of the staunchest supporters of ex-President Donald Trump seeking a second White House term in 2024, he told Fox News Radio on Monday.The South Carolina Republican who famously declared “count me out” in the hours after the Capitol riot, when Mr Trump’s supporters attacked Congress and attempted to stop the 2020 election from being certified, has returned to his position within the inner circle of Trump acolytes and was once again on the golf course with the former president over the weekend.He told...
What Do West Virginia Voters Think About Sen. Joe Manchin?
Voters Newsy spoke with in Charleston, West Virginia, are far removed from the Democratic infighting in Washington swirling around one of their senators, Joe Manchin. Since Democrats took control of the Senate last year, Manchin has not been afraid to buck his party on controversial votes — like Build Back Better and voting rights legislation.
US prosecutors investigate Republicans who sent fake Trump electors to Congress
‘Fraudulent elector certifications’ sent from seven states won by Biden in effort to subvert 2020 election result and declare Trump the winner
Ketanji Brown Jackson: Could Merrick Garland’s replacement be Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court pick?
When President Joe Biden announced a slate of judicial nominations on 29 March last year, one nomination to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia stood out to veteran court-watchers. Mr Biden’s pick for the seat once held by current US Attorney General Merrick Garland was US District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Florida native and double Harvard graduate (undergraduate and law school) who had been named to the federal bench by then-president Barack Obama in 2013. The choice of Ms Jackson for the vacancy created by Mr Garland’s move to the Justice Department would make...
Some House Dems now back bill requiring school principals to report misdemeanor crimes
Democrats on the House Education Committee gave broad support to a bill that would once again require school principals to report many misdemeanor-level offenses to law enforcement. The legislation, which passed the committee Wednesday on a 16-5 vote, would roll back a 2020 law that passed under Democratic control that made it optional for principals […] The post Some House Dems now back bill requiring school principals to report misdemeanor crimes appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Tucker Carlson: China is wondering how America could be this stupid and destructive
When permanent Washington pushes for war with Russia, who benefits? We don't ask that question enough. The United States certainly doesn't benefit. That's obvious to anyone who thinks about it for a second. It's so glaringly obvious, in fact, that the people pushing this war immediately denounce you as a...
In GOP Primary for Texas Attorney General, Eva Guzman Touts Her Experience As A State Supreme Court Justice
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – As the March 1 primary approaches, the political battle is intensifying among Republicans for Texas Attorney General. Incumbent Ken Paxton has attracted three GOP challengers: Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert, and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman. During a recent interview, Guzman pointed to the fact she’s the only candidate who has served on the state’s highest court. “I left a job I loved on the Texas Supreme Court to step up for the state I love.” Guzman said residents are hiring the state’s top lawyer. “Texans need a Texan who’s been...
