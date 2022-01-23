ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School Bowling | Tallmadge's Gavin Warren rolls 300 at Sectional Preview

By Susan Jenior
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 4 days ago
As area high schools prepare for conference championships and OHSAA tournaments, a local event gave a sneak peek at the best teams and individuals.

The Rootstown Rover Sectional Preview weekend never disappoints. Teams compete in the same format (three regular games and six Baker games) as the OHSAA sectional tournaments.

High school bowlers from 40 teams competed in the tournament that featured Division I teams on Saturday and Division 2 teams on Sunday.

On Saturday, Gavin Warren of Tallmadge set the score to beat, rolling the first 300 game of his career. Warren, a junior, also earned high series honors, putting three games together for an outstanding 781 series.

On Sunday, Rootstown and Crestwood narrowly missed the titles as Carrollton swept the team tournament. Rootstown fired a team total of 4,225 to Carrollton’s 4,341. The Red Devils just fell short of the championship by 166 pins.

Garfield provided excitement during the final of three individual games. Morgan Miller and Tyler Bortz each started their third game with 10 strikes, ultimately finishing with 284 for Miller and 287 for Bortz. The team game totaled 1,170 for the G-Men who grabbed third place.

In Division I, Matt Richards of Kent Roosevelt earned fourth high series honors, tossing a 706 series.

Boardman swept the team titles.

Individual dual winners included Garfield’s Bortz earning high game and series, 287-697. Rootstown’s Mason Bartholomy grabbed the third high game and series (275-696).

Emily Linamen of Crestwood rolled a 5898 for second-high series with Emma Day of Rootstown finishing in fourth (556) and Abbie Smith of Ravenna taking home the fifth-place medal (555).

Abbie Smith of Southeast earned third high game, finding her mark for a 223.

