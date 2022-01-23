Arkansas women's basketball uses 32-point third quarter to beat Mississippi State

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Mississippi State was a matchup of teams with identical SEC records. But by the end of Sunday's game at Bud Walton Arena, Arkansas had improved to .500 in conference play as it beat Mississippi State 74-54.

The Razorbacks (13-6, 3-3 SEC) have won three of their last four games, while Mississippi State (11-7, 2-4) extended its losing streak to three. Samara Spencer led the Razorbacks in scoring with 19, and Sasha Goforth had her third double-double of the season with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

"We all know the value. specifically this year, of hovering around or near .500 in this league," Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors said. "Mississippi State is extremely dangerous so for us to put together an offensive and defensive effort like we did, I'm just super proud of our kids."

ARKANSAS BASKETBALL: How UConn transfer Saylor Poffenbarger is making an impact on Arkansas women's basketball

MEN'S HOOPS: Arkansas basketball wins fourth straight, gets revenge on Texas A&M 76-73 in overtime

Defensive effort

Two of the top five scorers in the SEC are Bulldogs. Rickea Jackson leads the league and ranks 10th nationally in points per game (21.2), and Anastasia Hayes ranks No. 5 (17.6). Arkansas held Jackson to eight, while Hayes scored a team-high 17.

"I credit Sasha and I credit Rylee (Langerman) with their desire to guard her," Neighbors said of Jackson. "It was a team deal, but I think those two kids deserve a lot of credit for doing a heck of a job on a really, really talented player."

Goforth said she prides herself on defense and knew the task in front of her in guarding Jackson.

"I was just focused," Goforth said. "I wasn't really even thinking about offense at all.... and I like a good challenge."

Third-quarter difference

Arkansas' 32 points in the third quarter was the most it has scored in one period this season and three days after Arkansas posted a season-high 99 points at Alabama.

The offensive burst was much-needed after Mississippi State tied the game at 28 headed to halftime.

Arkansas shot 61% in the third quarter compared to 26% the previous period. On the defensive side, Arkansas held Mississippi State to 17 points.

"We started off the game with a lot of energy, but then we kind of let Mississippi State get back into the game," Spencer said. "So I feel like coming out of halftime, our energy was what we really focused on."

3-point struggles early

Arkansas entered the game leading the SEC in made 3-pointers and third in 3-point percentage. But shots weren't falling from range for Arkansas on Sunday.

At halftime, Arkansas was just 3-for-17. Two of those were from Samara Spencer, who finished 5-of-8. The third was from Amber Ramirez, who averages nearly 48% from 3-point range. Sunday, she shot 30%.

The final minute of the first half was an outlier, as three of the teams' combined seven 3-pointers came in that last minute.

But thanks to a much-improved second half, Arkansas finished with a 3-point percentage of 33%.

Samara Spencer

Spencer was a force for the second straight game. Against Alabama, the freshman had a career-high 18 points on 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range. When Arkansas was struggling to generate offense against Mississippi State, Spencer pulled out another impressive performance.

She scored 19, six in the first half when Arkansas was shooting just 32% from the field. While Ramirez, usually Arkansas' 3-point leader, had a quiet first half shooting 20% (1-for-7), Spencer stepped up.

Even in the third quarter, when Ramirez added nine points, Spencer didn't let up. She scored 10 in the third while adding two assists and three boards.

Up next

Arkansas hosts No. 10 LSU on Thursday (7:30 p.m. CT, SECN).

Christina Long covers the Arkansas Razorbacks. You can email her at clong@swtimes.com or follow her on Twitter @christinalong00.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas women's basketball uses 32-point third quarter to beat Mississippi State