NFL

NFL playoffs: Jan. 22-23 🏈

By The Gazette/Associated Press
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

NFL playoff games the weekend of Jan. 22-23:

Sunday, Jan. 23

- L.A. Rams 30, Tampa Bay 27, final

- Buffalo, 36, Kansas City, 42 final/OT

Woody Paige: Offense or defense, what's the move when choosing Broncos new coach?

Aaron Rodgers: 'I didn't think it was going to end like this.' What's next?

Saturday, Jan. 22

- Cincinnati 19, Tennessee 16

- San Francisco 13, Green Bay 10

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 30

AFC

Cincinnati at Kansas City 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC

San Francisco at L.A. Rams winner, 4:40 p.m. (FOX)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 13 - Inglewood, Calif.

Conference championship winners, 4:30 p.m. (NBC)

The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

