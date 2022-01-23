NFL playoffs: Jan. 22-23 🏈
NFL playoff games the weekend of Jan. 22-23:
Sunday, Jan. 23
- L.A. Rams 30, Tampa Bay 27, final
- Buffalo, 36, Kansas City, 42 final/OT
Saturday, Jan. 22
- Cincinnati 19, Tennessee 16
- San Francisco 13, Green Bay 10
PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 30
AFC
Cincinnati at Kansas City 1:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC
San Francisco at L.A. Rams winner, 4:40 p.m. (FOX)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 13 - Inglewood, Calif.
Conference championship winners, 4:30 p.m. (NBC)
