ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Wizards Starting Lineup Against The Celtics

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uNY92_0dtcn6ep00

The Washington Wizards have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon in D.C. and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Wizards against the Celtics can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

The Wizards will start Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma, Bradley Beal, Daniel Gafford and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

They come into the game as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-23 record in 46 games played on the season.

Last year, they lost in the first round of the playoffs, but have a much different roster this season.

As for the Celtics, they are the tenth seed in the east with a 23-24 record in 47 games played on the year.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics, Hawks discussed this trade involving Marcus Smart

The Boston Celtics think highly of Marcus Smart, but they're apparently open to discuss deals involving the veteran guard. Before Atlanta traded Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks on January 13, the Celtics and Hawks "discussed a framework" for a trade "that would have swapped Marcus Smart for Kevin Heurter and Reddish," Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported Thursday.
NBA
NESN

This Celtics Lineup Has Best Defensive Rating In NBA

The Boston Celtics barely have a winning record, but things have been looking up in the last few days after a pretty miserable start — all expectations considered. It’s no coincidence that team’s core is healthy and available at the same time, finally. Only recently was Boston’s...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Hawks Trade Gives Boston Its Third Star

It was another poor start for the Boston Celtics but things appear to be turning around a little bit as the NBA trade deadline approaches. Now, the team sits with a 25-24 record but still ranks just ninth in the Eastern Conference with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown shouldering a heavy load.
NBA
NBC Sports

NBA trade rumors: Celtics inquired about reunion with veteran center

It sure sounds like the Boston Celtics are in the market for another big man ahead of the NBA trade deadline. The Celtics called the Houston Rockets about Daniel Theis and did some "due diligence" on the veteran center, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported Wednesday. An undrafted free agent who signed...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Daniel Gafford
Person
Kyle Kuzma
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bradley Beal: 'I'm giving this organization an opportunity'

But will the recent downturn prompt Beal to question whether he wants to remain? “I have a lot of conversations with Tommy,” Beal said Tuesday night. “We’re very transparent with what we want to do and what my future looks like. And yeah, the (trade) deadline is coming up, and I’m very well aware of how we’re playing and how other teams are playing and what my interests are. Granted, I’m giving this organization an opportunity to prove that and show that, and obviously I’m a big factor in that, too, in producing and playing well and performing. But I want to win, and we all know that. It’s just a matter of us doing it. We’ve got the pieces, we have the assets, we’ve got the depth — everything that we bragged about at the beginning of the year. Now let’s put it together and make it work. Speculations are going to be what they are. I can’t control that. But I know what comes out of my mouth, and I know where my heart is, and everyone will know.”
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Wizards#The Boston Celtics#The Chicago Bulls#The Eastern Conference#The Golden State Warriors
All 76ers

NBA Rumors: Sixers Continue to Monitor Bradley Beal

The Ben Simmons saga remains alive and well in Philadelphia. Will the Sixers cut ties with the 25-year-old All-Star before the trade deadline kicks in? Many signs point towards no, and it's not due to a lack of deals on the table for the Sixers. Teams are interested in Simmons,...
NBA
CBS Boston

Jayson Tatum Is On Quite The Hot Stretch

BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum bust out of his shooting slump with a monster game on Sunday. While it was great to see Tatum drop 51 on an extremely efficient shooting night, hitting more shots than he misses on a consistent basis has been Tatum’s biggest issue this season. But on Tuesday night, he made it two straight games with stellar shooting, as Tatum led Boston with 36 points in a dominating 128-75 blowout win over the Sacramento Kings. He was 14-for-23 from the floor and 7-for-14 from three-point range, and for the second straight game, Tatum got to watch the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NESN

NBA Rumors: Two Celtics Being Considered As Likely Trade Candidates

It’s really not being hyperbolic to say every member of the Boston Celtics, save for Jayson Tatum, has had their name in trade rumors this offseason. But few have had their name consistently in rumors quite like Dennis Schroder, and Aaron Nesmith more periodically has come up, as well.
NBA
NBC Sports

Unseld Jr. recognizes Wizards are using too many players

The Wizards hosted the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 17 in a landmark game for Washington. It was the first time all season the Wizards had an entirely healthy roster. After Thomas Bryant and Rui Hachimura had each made their season debuts in the previous week, Bradley Beal returned from the NBA’s health and safety protocols to help lead the Wizards to a dominant 117-98 win over the 76ers.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy