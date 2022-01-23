ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh Hits Recruiting Trail Hard

By EJ Holland about 6 hours
 4 days ago
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was on the recruiting trail this week despite constant rumors about his...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings reportedly not out of Jim Harbaugh sweepstakes

The Minnesota Vikings might be one of the teams interested in signing Jim Harbaugh as their next head coach, per journalist and Michigan sports commentator John U. Bacon. Things have grown quiet surrounding Harbaugh’s decision to either return to the University of Michigan and continue coaching college football or take another crack at the NFL.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Michigan Quarterback Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Photo

During his time as Michigan head coach, Jim Harbaugh has been known to pull out all the stops on the recruiting trail. Last week, that meant getting in a lifting session while in dress clothes. During a trip to Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit, Harbaugh stopped in the weight room and did...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan News

Last Friday, the Baltimore Ravens parted ways with defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. It turns out his replacement might very well be Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. According to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, the Ravens are targeting Macdonald as their next defensive coordinator. A deal is expected to...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports Chicago

Wannstedt: Bears haven't interviewed Jim Harbaugh

The Bears made a big splash on Tuesday, as reports came out that they’d decided to make Ryan Poles their next general manager. But before the dust had even settled, the conversation had already moved on to who the Bears, and now Poles, might tap to be the next head coach.
NFL
Yardbarker

Jim Tressel has harsh review of Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan tenure

Ohio State has had some incredible coaches of their football program, and Jim Tressel is right up there with the best of them. The Sweater Vest is third in Ohio State history in wins behind Woody Hayes and John Cooper. He’s behind only Urban Meyer, Ryan Day and Carroll Widdoes in winning percentage at .828.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
The Spun

49ers Get Troubling News On Trent Williams

The San Francisco 49ers received a bit of trouble news surrounding standout offensive tackle Trent Williams this week. Williams is dealing with a right ankle sprain. He suffered the injury during the 49ers-Packers playoff game at Lambeau last Saturday night. He stayed in the game but was seen on crutches following the Niners’ victory.
NFL
Sporting News

Did Washington Football Team's new name leak a week before unveiling?

The Washington Football Team is set to make its official announcement about a new team name on Feb. 2, but it appears the name might have leaked earlier than anticipated. A Twitter user spotted that the domain, Commanders.com, had been transferred to MarkMonitor, the company the NFL uses to handle most of its domain names for its teams and brands. This was confirmed by Whois internet record listing that Commanders.com is now handling the oversight of the domain.
NFL
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Thinks Shawn Hochuli’s Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty Was ‘Comical,’ Possibly ‘Predetermined’

BOSTON (CBS) — When you’ve played in the NFL for 22 years, you don’t get to experience too many firsts. Yet on Sunday afternoon, Tom Brady was hit with the first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of his entire Hall of Fame career. It came in the second quarter, after Brady felt Von Miller deliver a hit to his face. Brady turned to referee Shawn Hochuli, pointing at his face to indicate that an illegal hit on the quarterback had been committed. But instead of flagging Miller, Hochuli flagged Brady for unsportsmanlike conduct. Hochuli explained after the game that Brady “got in my...
NFL
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

