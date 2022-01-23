5 Reasons the 2022 Toyota Highlander Premium Is the Best Trim to Buy

Why daily-drive a newer late-model Toyota Prius when for the same money you can have a fully restomodded Willys Wagon? Exactly—you shouldn't! For the purposes of this article and this article only, we punched in a search to see what you'd expect to pay for a soul-sucking 2017-or-newer Toyota Prius and found they seem to range anywhere from the low $15,000 range all the way up to $34,000. For that money you get a plasticky enjoyment-deprivation chamber that, although miserly with fuel, delivers little in the way of fulfillment. So we say, why choose a Prius when for just a tick under this seller's $20,000 asking price you can purchase a nicely restored and upgraded 1957 Willys Wagon? We found this one being offered by a seller in Ensenada, Mexico, on the San Diego regional section of Craigslist. Yes, people still sell stuff on Craigslist … seriously.

BUYING CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO