Florida is just a year removed from winning the SEC East and playing in a New Year's Six Bowl. However, the Gators fell apart in 2021, prompting the program to make a change at the top. Billy Napier was hired from Louisiana to replace Dan Mullen, with an emphasis on recruiting and closing the gap to the top teams in the SEC. Florida probably has more talent and potential than last year's 6-7 record would suggest, but the roster isn't without concerns going into '22. Napier has to get better quarterback play and improve the defense to contend for a spot in the top 25. Beating Georgia for the East Division title is likely out of reach. However, massive improvement and setting the foundation for '23 is certainly attainable.

