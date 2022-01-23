ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Gold Rush’ Fans Would Rather Leave One Episode at the Bottom of a Mine Shaft

By Victoria Santiago
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aJJeB_0dtcm4rA00

Gold Rush has been a popular reality show for over a decade. There are still some flop episodes, though. One episode from Season 9 didn’t do well with fans. Episode 17 of that season, titled “Gold Gurus,” has been voted as the worst episode of the show. The episode currently has a rating of 4.3 stars out of 10. Compared to the average episode’s rating of 6.7 out of 10, that’s quite the dip.

At first glance, that drop in ratings might be confusing. What makes this episode score so much lower than all of the other episodes? Well, if you really want to know… “Gold Gurus” is different than all of the other episodes of Gold Rush. Rather than following the typical show format, “Gold Gurus” is a clip episode. According to Looper, that basically means that the episode is made up of other clips from the show. Avid reality TV watchers all dislike clip episodes. They disrupt the storyline of the season and don’t really provide anything interesting in terms of content. As such, most people consider them to be useless fillers.

“Gold Gurus” is just like every other clip episode out there. It gave fans an overview of what had happened during the season so far. The Gold Rush episode also included some interviews, and sneak peeks of what fans could expect later on in the season. To say the least, the episode is simply not exciting. It doesn’t add anything to the season that we haven’t already seen.

‘Gold Rush’ Teases Parker Schnabel’s Mud Mountain

Parker Schnabel has a lot on the line during this current season of Gold Rush. He’s worried about hitting his goals. He originally takes a short trip to Alaska to drill new holes and stake new claims for his team. Not long after that, he’s ready to return to Yukon and find some gold. There, his team will have to work hard to see if Schnabel’s choices have paid off. There’s a lot of digging and sluicing involved.

This season of Gold Rush has shown a lot of Schnabel‘s team at their Mud Mountain dig site. Unfortunately, they have to dig really deep to see if their efforts will be futile or not. Ultimately, Mud Mountain could end up being more trouble than it’s worth for Schnabel’s team. He thinks there are veins of gold somewhere in there, though. This dig site is essential for his Gold Rush team. If they do well, it’ll help them move on to other sites to find more gold. If they don’t find any gold during their Yukon dig, it might be harder for the team to get to other dig sites. Money and morale will most likely run low if Mud Mountain ends up being a bust.

Comments / 2

Related
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’: How Did Jason Harness Die?

The Gold Rush cast members have seen their fair share of injuries and health scares, but one star tragically passed away all too soon. Jason Harness was an Oregon-based mechanic that became a part of Todd Hoffman’s team for the first two seasons of the show. But even before Harness became one of the Hoffman employees, he already faced life-altering trauma.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Fans Are Frustrated With Show’s Narrator: Here’s Why

Gold Rush fans aren’t too happy with the show’s United Kingdom narrator after he repeatedly mispronounces one of the main stars’ names. The show’s narrator, Shaun Dooley, is no stranger to the voice-over scene and has narrated several other popular series for the U.K., but still, he consistently pronounces Parker Schnabel’s last name differently than the star and his family.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush: White Water’ Star Kayla Johanson Reflects on How She Started Mining

Although Kayla Johanson is new to Gold Rush: White Water, she’s an experienced miner with several years under her belt already. Like her good friend and boss, Dustin Hurt, Johanson developed her passion for her career from her family. Before joining the show, Johanson was the head of her own dredging company. She was a one-woman operation, relying only on herself to do all of the work that takes an entire team on Gold Rush: White Water.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’: Why Tony Beets Turns to His Son to Fix Major Problem in New Episode

This season, it seems Gold Rush star Tony Beets and his team are spending more time repairing their equipment than they are actually using it. Each week, Beets seems to slip further and further from his season goal of 9,000 ounces, and every moment he has to shut down production to fix a new issue, he’s losing money. Recently, his team had to repair problems with the water pump, engine, trommel and small yet essential pieces of machinery. Unfortunately, the situation almost never calls for a quick fix, often needing extra hands and new equipment. And this week was no different.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Gold Rush#Shaft#Episodes#Gold Gurus
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’: Is the Mining Show Destined to Crossover with This History Channel Series?

The Curse of Oak Island has long been drawing in fans as viewers follow the Lagina brothers as they search for a long-lost treasure in the popular History Channel series. And now, viewers are beginning to wonder, could there be a potential crossover event between The Curse of Oak Island and another treasure-hunting series, Gold Rush be in the works? After all, The Curse of Oak Island stars Marty and Rick Lagina are regularly in search of the one thing the Gold Rush crew knows most about…searching for gold!
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush: White Water’ Faces ‘Double the Danger’ in New Preview of Friday’s Episode

For the first time in his career, Gold Rush: White Water star Dustin Hurt has decided to deploy two teams at once at his gold dredging site. And while this can double his income, it also doubles the risk for his employees. Two dredges in the water mean that there’s more room for both machine and human failure. If either the dredge or a diver makes a mistake, it could end in expensive and even deadly results.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
realitytitbit.com

Why did Paul Richardson leave Gold Rush White Water?

As season 4 of Gold Rush: White Water kicked off on Discovery, fans couldn’t help but notice dredge diver, Paul Richardson’s absence. Richardson and his wife, Kayla Sheets, were very popular on the show so fans were left with a lot of questions after watching the latest series.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ Fans Really Love One Episode Above Others

When Chicago PD fans think about their favorite episodes, which one do you think they have in mind? Well, there is one that tops their list. This time, though, fans get support for their choices thanks to IMDb. See, this episode tops the list produced by the movie and TV show website. We’ll get some insights from an article on Looper. So, this most popular episode is actually the Season 5 season finale titled Homecoming.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Social Security Payments Worth $1,657 Go Out This Week: What to Know

Boosted social security COLA checks are set to be sent out to millions of Americans within the next two days. Checks will be sent out on January 26, for those that were born on or after the 21st. This will be the third round of social security COLA payments. The cost of living adjustment checks have been raised an average of $92, for a total of $1,657. Before, the average check amount was $1,565.
BUSINESS
countryliving.com

'1883' Fans Are "Sick" Over One Scene From Episode 5

1883 has captured fans’ attention since before the very first episode and with every new release, viewers get more and more attached to certain characters. While James Dutton (Tim McGraw), Margaret Dutton (Faith Hill), and Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott) were bound to steal the show from the outset, it’s the budding romance between Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) and Ennis (Eric Nelsen) that’s left so many fans reeling after episode five.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

378K+
Followers
39K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy