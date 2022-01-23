ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Rep Updates on Actor’s Health After Crash

By Jennifer Shea
 4 days ago
Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was part of a multi-car accident on Friday that sent one woman to the hospital. But the actor and former governor suffered no injuries in the accident, his representative confirmed Friday evening.

“He is fine, his only concern right now is for the woman who was injured,” a rep for the actor told People.

The Los Angeles Police Department told People that an accident did occur at Sunset Blvd. and Allenford Ave. on Friday.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Car Accident: Here’s What Happened

Schwarzenegger, 74, was reportedly behind the wheel of a GMC Yukon when it ran into a red Toyota Prius. The collision was serious enough that the SUV’s airbags activated. The SUV rolled over the Prius before flipping and rolling onto a Porsche, per TMZ.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ they believe Schwarzenegger was at fault in the accident. He was reportedly turning left while the turn arrow was still red.

The woman driving the Prius reportedly suffered serious injuries. She went by ambulance to a local hospital.

Accident Follows Schwarzenegger’s Divorce Finalization on Tuesday

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a judge finalized Schwarzenegger’s divorce from Maria Shriver roughly a decade after the couple separated. According to People, the two settled their divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Shriver first filed for divorce in July of 2011, saying in a statement at the time that it was a private matter and the family would have no further comment. The couple had been married for 25 years.

Then, in September of 2012, according to the Los Angeles Times, news broke that Schwarzenegger had fathered a son with his household’s married longtime housekeeper, Mildred Baena. And apparently, after Schwarzenegger admitted that to Shriver in a 2011 counseling session, the couple decided to separate.

Schwarzenegger later wrote in his memoir that after Baena’s son started to look just like his biological father, Shriver confronted her husband about her suspicions, and Schwarzenegger told her they were true. He also told her she was a “perfect wife,” but that had not been Schwarzenegger’s only affair, and Shriver wanted out.

Shriver and Schwarzenegger have four children together: daughters Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, 32, and Christina, 30, and sons Patrick, 28, and Christopher, 24. Schwarzenegger’s son with Baena, Joseph, is 24 as well.

Since they separated, both halves of the former couple have started up new relationships. The divorce took so long because they had no prenup and the property settlement negotiations were very complex.

Comments / 2

 

'NCIS: Los Angeles' Alum Renee Felice Smith Wishes Her 'Stupidly Talented' Longtime Boyfriend Happy Birthday

"NCIS: Los Angeles" star Renee Felice Smith is celebrating her boyfriend's birthday with a sweet Instagram post. Renee Felice Smith loves her boyfriend. This is obvious with every cute caption and picture that she posts. From writing a children's book together, to road-tripping across the United States, the couple does everything as a unit. Today, the "NCIS: Los Angeles" alum is wishing her partner in crime a happy birthday.
'1883' Star Isabel May on Not Shaving During Filming: 'I Was Fine With It'

Sometimes being low maintenance is a good thing, right? Just ask 1883 star Isabel May and the rest of the women who are a part of the cast. As a spin-off and prequel to Paramount Network's hit show Yellowstone, 1883 is following right in its footsteps. Not only has it been extremely successful so far in terms of ratings but it's also similar in the fact that it's built on authenticity.
'NCIS': Could Leon Vance's Daughter Kayla Become a Team Member?

When it comes to long-running shows, NCIS is one of the best. Now, the show has gotten so old that the next generation is coming. The NCIS team has changed a lot over the years. However, now it appears that one character's daughter is going to get involved in the future. That is if the show continues on. This week's episode revealed a small Easter egg that might come back around in the future.
'Chicago Fire': How Taylor Kinney Got His Big Break

Before scoring a role on Chicago Fire, Taylor Kinney worked his way up the career ladder in Hollywood one role at a time. Though he worked as a carpenter in Hawaii, Kinney decided to return stateside to pursue acting. He then won a recurring role in the nighttime soap Fashion House in 2006. He played the character of Luke Gianni along with genre veterans such as Morgan Fairchild and Bo Derek. Aside from some guest spots on hit series such as Bones and CSI: NY, Kinney's next significant role was on the medical drama Trauma. He starred in a recurring capacity for 19 episodes, before later making a move to The Vampire Diaries, where he played werewolf Mason Lockwood.
'The Waltons' Star Judy Norton Opened Up About Ellen Corby's Stroke

Ellen Corby played Grandma Walton for most of the nine-year run of The Waltons. However, her presence on the show diminished after the fifth season. Corby had a stroke during the filming of the episode titled "The Ferris Wheel" in season five. Then, she took some time off to recover. Later, she returned for the season six finale episode titled "Grandma Comes Home."
'Laverne & Shirley' Premiered on This Day in 1976: Remembering the Show's Major Moments

Back in 1976, Happy Days was a rage on TV and its spin-off Laverne & Shirley got a sweet start on ABC. It premiered on this day that year. Laverne DeFazio, played by Penny Marchall, and Shirley Feeney, played by Cindy Williams, stood on that Milwaukee beer assembly line for a few seasons. Still, what were some of the show's major moments? We'll look at them along with some other items with help from Looper.
Nicolas Cage Compares His Hollywood Comeback to Classic Ali vs. Frazier Fights

Throughout Nicolas Cage's career, the actor has drawn grand praise… however, he has had his low points throughout as well. Whether he is starring in Raising Arizona, National Treasure, or one of the three dozen films he was in, most going straight to video, he has stayed true to himself. When the studios stopped calling, he didn't chase. Now, it seems that his career is having a resurgence. Thanks, in part to roles like he had in Pig. There seems to be some momentum going his way.
'The Waltons' Star Judy Norton Opened Up About Sweet Moment After Ellen Corby's Return

One of the original stars of "The Waltons" was Judy Norton, who played Mary Ellen for many years on the program. Now, Norton is going back and revisiting each episode of the hit show that ran for seven seasons. In her latest episode, "The Waltons" star Judy Norton opened up about a sweet moment after the family's grandmother, Ellen Corby, return home.
'CSI: Vegas': Mel Rodriguez Leaves Show After Other Stars Exit

Mel Rodriguez, who played Chief Medical Examiner Hugo Ramirez on CSI: Vegas, is leaving the series ahead of the second season. He's the latest high-profile departure from the CBS franchise. Stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox had announced they also wouldn't return for the second season of the beloved crime lab procedural series.
'Chicago Fire' Star Taylor Kinney Talked About a Job He Did Before He Was Famous

Chicago Fire actor Taylor Kinney opened up about his career prior to acting. Spoiler alert: unlike Jeremy Renner, he was not a makeup artist. Kinney's background is an interesting one. In high school, he was an all-star volleyball player. In college, he studied business management, when a drama elective caught his interest. The actor even took up a dangerous, but fun hobby: boxing.
How 'Gunsmoke' Stars Took Their Characters Off Screen

Back in the day, a show like Gunsmoke had lots of viewers tune into the action in Dodge City. What happens when the actors go off-screen?. This focuses on the lives of three of the show's stars, Milburn Stone, Dennis Weaver, and Amanda Blake. All three would occasionally make personal appearances as themselves, not their characters. Still, people wanted to see their favorite Gunsmoke stars.
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

