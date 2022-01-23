Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Rep Updates on Actor’s Health After Crash

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was part of a multi-car accident on Friday that sent one woman to the hospital. But the actor and former governor suffered no injuries in the accident, his representative confirmed Friday evening.

“He is fine, his only concern right now is for the woman who was injured,” a rep for the actor told People.

The Los Angeles Police Department told People that an accident did occur at Sunset Blvd. and Allenford Ave. on Friday.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Car Accident: Here’s What Happened

Schwarzenegger, 74, was reportedly behind the wheel of a GMC Yukon when it ran into a red Toyota Prius. The collision was serious enough that the SUV’s airbags activated. The SUV rolled over the Prius before flipping and rolling onto a Porsche, per TMZ.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ they believe Schwarzenegger was at fault in the accident. He was reportedly turning left while the turn arrow was still red.

The woman driving the Prius reportedly suffered serious injuries. She went by ambulance to a local hospital.

Accident Follows Schwarzenegger’s Divorce Finalization on Tuesday

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a judge finalized Schwarzenegger’s divorce from Maria Shriver roughly a decade after the couple separated. According to People, the two settled their divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Shriver first filed for divorce in July of 2011, saying in a statement at the time that it was a private matter and the family would have no further comment. The couple had been married for 25 years.

Then, in September of 2012, according to the Los Angeles Times, news broke that Schwarzenegger had fathered a son with his household’s married longtime housekeeper, Mildred Baena. And apparently, after Schwarzenegger admitted that to Shriver in a 2011 counseling session, the couple decided to separate.

Schwarzenegger later wrote in his memoir that after Baena’s son started to look just like his biological father, Shriver confronted her husband about her suspicions, and Schwarzenegger told her they were true. He also told her she was a “perfect wife,” but that had not been Schwarzenegger’s only affair, and Shriver wanted out.

Shriver and Schwarzenegger have four children together: daughters Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, 32, and Christina, 30, and sons Patrick, 28, and Christopher, 24. Schwarzenegger’s son with Baena, Joseph, is 24 as well.

Since they separated, both halves of the former couple have started up new relationships. The divorce took so long because they had no prenup and the property settlement negotiations were very complex.