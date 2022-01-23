ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘SEAL Team’: How to Watch the Big Season Five Finale

By Lauren Boisvert
 4 days ago
The “SEAL Team” season 5 finale dropped on Paramount+ today, Sunday Jan. 23. To watch the episode, you need a Paramount+ subscription. It’s $4.99 a month for an Essential plan, which includes ads. $9.99 a month gets you Premium. This gets rid of ads and includes live channels. There’s also a Paramount + Showtime bundle available for $11.99 so you can get your “Dexter” fix along with “SEAL Team.”

The season 5 finale aired at 3:00 am today. If you haven’t seen it yet, just know there are spoilers below.

The question on everybody’s minds now that “SEAL Team” has ended is, will there be another season? There’s currently no news as to whether or not the show will pick up again. TV Line reports that the show is not currently renewed. Additionally, David Boreanaz has said that there’s “nothing official” to say about it yet. So, “SEAL Team” fans, keep your fingers and toes crossed for season 6.

‘SEAL Team’: David Boreanaz Addresses Questions About the Finale

Additionally, Boreanaz spoke with TV Insider recently about the finale and the questions it poses now. We saw moments where Jason seemed ready to tackle his TBI, and really start the recovery and healing process. He went back to Mandy to atone for his behavior when they were previously together. He even admitted that he wanted a life with her. Jason knows now that he has to put in the work, and no one will do it for him.

So, when asked whether Jason is in a better place now to handle his TBI, Boreanaz replied, “For him, it’s pockets of how it affects him and, when he’s going along or he is on a mission, how it hits him, how he gets triggered, how it gets triggered really. ‘Cause it’s there and it gets triggered a little bit more and then a little bit more, and then you see him kind of slipping and falling and really this season taking it to a degree of offing himself, which is pretty intense to see.”

Recalling the scene from the previous episodes, Jason threatened to go out on his own terms. Things were pretty bad for him there. That moment was like a wake-up call for him. He realized he needed to rely on the people who care about him.

Boreanaz continued, speaking on Jason’s triggers. “It’s just how it’s triggered regardless if it was in the pilot or if it was really not touched upon or it was his sacrifice and how much he missed out on,” he said. “There’s just so much to it that I think it just gets triggered in different seasons as it did. We saw that and then we examined a little bit more this year.”

'SEAL Team': Would Max Thieriot Return for Season 6?

The Season 5 finale of SEAL Team left fans with a ton of questions about the future of the show, Bravo Team, and star Max Thieriot. With the team finally escaping Venezuela, it wasn’t long before they were out on their next mission. As the has always demanded, they leave at the drop of a dime. One of the revelations that viewers learned is that this was Clay’s last mission. At least, that’s what he said.
'SEAL Team': Full Recap of Season 5, Episode 13

Things got a bit hairy in the latest “SEAL Team” episode, leaving fans on the edge of their seat until the finale next week. Previously, Jason was coming to terms with his TBI and accepting that he needed help. Ray took him to a former SEAL who healed his own TBI with psychotropic plants. Jason went on a little cactus trip, which showed him his dead wife, who told him he needed to let go of his guilt.
TVLine

Did SEAL Team Just Release Its Series Finale? David Boreanaz Offers Update

The following contains only the slightest of thematic spoilers, but no plot details, from SEAL Team‘s Season 5 finale (now streaming on Paramount+). Paramount+’s SEAL Team closed out Season 5 with an episode that surely has fans wondering if the military drama has quietly retired. We won’t get into plot specifics here, but the season’s 14th and final hour — titled “All Bravo Stations,” written by showrunner Spencer Hudnut and directed by Christopher Chulack — quite beautifully featured significant (and sometimes bittersweet) developments for several characters on the home front and in their personal lives, in a way that felt very, very...
'SEAL Team' Star David Boreanaz Reveals How AJ Buckley Came Up with This Awesome Shot: VIDEO

“SEAL Team” star David Boreanaz recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at a cool shot from Sunday’s episode. The scene involved a magazine being slid across the floor to Sonny, only we’re the magazine. The camera slides across the floor with it as well. So, how did they get this incredible shot? Boreanaz shares that AJ Buckley actually came up with it in the middle of filming.
SEAL Team's David Boreanaz Weighs In On Bravo's Status Following That Wild Season 5 Finale

'SEAL Team': Will All of the Team Make It Out Alive?

Will There Be a 'SEAL Team' Season 6? David Boreanaz on the Future & Move to Paramount+

SEAL Team season 5 episode 13 promo: Is Jason ready to lead?

What to Watch: Yellowjackets flies away for the season with an intense finale

David Boreanaz Reflects on SEAL Team Season 5, That Rollercoaster Finale: 'Everything Is Good, and Then...'

"Next Influencer" season 3: Cast & How to Watch

How to Watch "Billions" season 6 premiere

Is SEAL Team Season 6 Happening Soon? Here's What David Boreanaz Says

Yellowjackets season 1 finale spoilers: Will there be a big cliffhanger?

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

