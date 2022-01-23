Five-Star Plus+ CB Cormani McClain connecting with several schools

On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2022 class and Norfolk (Va.) IMG Academy five-star cornerback Daylen Everette saw his ranking rise. Everette went from the No. 26 overall prospect in the country to No. 17 overall is now the nation's No. 3 cornerback. In that, he also saw his rating change from a 96 to a 98, earning him five-star status on 247Sports.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO