Yesterday, we spotlighted some of the players to watch in Division II softball this year and today we are highlighting some of the teams to keep an eye on. West Texas A&M and Biola were neither one seen as championship favorites at the beginning of last season, but those were the last two teams standing at the end of the year. D2 softball has some really incredible parity year-in and year-out; some of the teams spotlighted here might already be in postseason conversations, while others could be poised to make a run.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO