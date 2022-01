In the early hours of today, the Ethereum price prediction shows that ETH touches the support level of $2351. At the time of writing this, the market is falling as ETH/USD recovers from the low of $2351 support level. Looking at the daily chart, this decline is largely attributed to the fact that the Ethereum price may be ready for more downsides. However, ETH/USD remains below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages, but it can move higher if the bulls hold the current market value and push the market to the north. Therefore, if ETH/USD continue to fall and drops beneath the support level of $2200, the coin may remain bearish.

