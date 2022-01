We're now down to the final four in the NFL playoffs and a trip to Super Bowl LVI will be on the line when these remaining teams kick off this weekend. If this latest slate can carry the baton from what we saw in the divisional round, we're in for another epic collection of games. It's not even hyperbole to say that this divisional round may have been the greatest weekend in NFL playoff history as every single game came down to the final play. Heck, even if you just watched the final 13 seconds of regulation in Chiefs-Bills it was worth the price of admission.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO