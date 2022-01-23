ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Landing Vols offer a welcome surprise for rising Georgia CB

By Patrick Brown
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia cornerback Branden Strozier reacts to...

247sports.com

The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sporting News

Did Washington Football Team's new name leak a week before unveiling?

The Washington Football Team is set to make its official announcement about a new team name on Feb. 2, but it appears the name might have leaked earlier than anticipated. A Twitter user spotted that the domain, Commanders.com, had been transferred to MarkMonitor, the company the NFL uses to handle most of its domain names for its teams and brands. This was confirmed by Whois internet record listing that Commanders.com is now handling the oversight of the domain.
NFL
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
247Sports

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy sends social-media message to Jim Harbaugh

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy wants everyone to know how much he appreciates Jim Harbaugh, the Big Ten's reigning coach of the year after leading the Wolverines to their first outright conference title since 2003. McCarthy used his personal Twitter account recently to express admiration for Harbaugh. "That's my head coach,"...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Announces His Retirement

After spending over a decade in the NFL, tight end Lee Smith has officially announced his retirement. Smith explained his decision in a heartfelt video released by the Atlanta Falcons, the last team he suited up for in the pros. In his announcement video, Smith revealed that he’s going to...
NFL
247Sports

Nick Saban creates a stir at Arch Manning's school

Alabama coach Nick Saban made his way to New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman over the weekend to check in on prized five-star 2023 quarterback prospect Arch Manning. But Manning isn’t the only prospect Saban had his eye on. The Crimson Tide also extended a scholarship offer to Manning’s teammate and classmate, tight end Will Randle. Randle’s father attended college in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Caleb Williams News

A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
COLLEGE SPORTS
#American Football
247Sports

Quarterback Dominos: What happens if Caleb Williams doesn't go to USC?

The longer it goes for Caleb Williams, the more unclear things look. Williams released a statement on Jan. 3 when he entered the transfer portal saying that he would evaluate his options but also didn’t shut door on returning to the Sooners in 2022. Many thought that he was surely bound for USC with Lincoln Riley taking over as the head coach in Los Angeles. Williams’ father, Carl, was on the record that the family would check out several schools that gave Caleb the best opportunity to be developed for the NFL. Schools far and wide like Georgia, UCLA, LSU, Miami were inititially reported as in the mix.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jameson Williams News

Former Alabama wide receiver and likely first-round pick Jameson Williams is doing great after he tore his ACL in the National Championship on Jan. 10. Williams spoke to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and confirmed that he’s doing awesome just one week after having surgery. “I’m feeling awesome. Ready...
NFL
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Louisville football primed for monster recruiting weekend

The University of Louisville football staff is set to have one of the biggest recruiting weekends in recent memory. The Cardinals will host around 50 prospects during the weekend, including at least nine four-star prospects and a handful of others they have already offered. Some of the prospects will be on campus on Friday and Saturday, while most are headed to campus on Saturday for a Junior Day they are calling Brunch N' Ball.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

LSU coach Brian Kelly impresses the folks at Isidore Newman

LSU head coach Brian Kelly popped in at New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman on Wednesday, home of the Top247's No. 1 ranked recruit Arch Manning and his 2023 teammate Will Randle. "Brian Kelly is awesome," Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart told 247Sports. The program's 2022 offensive tackle Bo Bordelon...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan News

Last Friday, the Baltimore Ravens parted ways with defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. It turns out his replacement might very well be Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. According to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, the Ravens are targeting Macdonald as their next defensive coordinator. A deal is expected to...
BALTIMORE, MD
golfbusinessnews.com

Happy landings for Capillary Bunkers at Georgia club

Last year saw the six-course Landings Club in Georgia, USA install the Capillary Bunkers liner on its Magnolia course as part of a large-scale renovation with Arnold Palmer Design architect Brandon Johnson, and the resulting work is already paying dividends. Chris Steigelman, the club’s director of ground and projects, says:...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

The N.C. A&T Aggies Blue and Gold Marching Band wins band of the year

The North Carolina A&T’s Blue and Gold Marching Machine wins the 2021 HBCU Sports Band of the Year. The Blue and Gold Marching Machine of North Carolina A&T was voted 2021 HBCU Sports Band of the Year. In a poll conducted by the site, North Carolina A&T secured over...
MUSIC

