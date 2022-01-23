ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Centre County Adds 1 COVID-19 Death, 249 Cases; Pennsylvania Reports 12,333 New Positives

State College
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentre County registered one new COVID-19 death and 249 more cases of the virus on Sunday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The death is the county’s 316th since the start of the pandemic and 27th reported this month. The new cases bring the county’s total to 32,166 (28,761 confirmed...

www.statecollege.com

FOX 43

Pennsylvania rolls out 'strike team' to ease hospital crunch

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania has deployed its first pandemic “strike team” of out-of-state health care workers to a suburban Philadelphia hospital under severe strain from COVID-19. Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter made the announcement on Monday at a news conference at Grand View Health in Sellersville.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Declining In Pennsylvania But Health Officials Urge Caution

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Pennsylvania are declining, but health officials are warning it’s too early to let down our guard. The state averaged 15,294 new cases a day from Jan. 17-23, down about 10,000 from last week. The number of people hospitalized also dropped by 12.8%. “Although we are seeing a slight decrease in the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases, it is much too early to let down our guard,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said in a news release. “What we have seen during previous surges is that hospitalizations remain high for a couple of weeks after case counts start to decline. That means that our frontline healthcare workers need our continued support and a commitment to get vaccinated, get boosted, wear masks in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status and get tested when appropriate,” Klinepeter said. The Allegheny County Health Department reported 11,821 infections from Jan. 16-22, and 72 people also died during that time. A little over 75% of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania raises minimum wage for state employees

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania will be raising the minimum wage for state employees to $15 per hour by Jan. 31, 2022. The Governor’s office announced an acceleration to the minimum wage timeline for state employees which was originally scheduled to set the $15 minimum wage in 2024 with 50 cent increments. “I am committed […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Buchanan County Adds New COVID-19 Death Monday

Buchanan County is reporting one new COVID-19 death. The Saint Joseph Health Department added a COVID-19 county death Monday, increasing the death toll to 242. Reports say the victim is a woman in her eighties. The county also added 740 cases since Thursday.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: Florida reports 44,010 new cases from weekend and adds 426 deaths to total count

Florida on Monday reported 44,010 new COVID-19 cases from the weekend, dropping the state’s 7-day average to 32,474, its lowest level in nearly a month, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The state’s 426 newly added deaths, which occurred over the past several weeks, brought the 7-day rolling average to 78 as of Monday. Death reports lag behind case reports by several ...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

A 60-Year-Old Rack Of Whitetail Buck Now Holds Pennsylvania State Record

>A 60-Year-Old Rack Of Whitetail Buck Now Holds Pennsylvania State Record. (Harrisburg, PA) -- For the first time since 1943, Pennsylvania has a new state record for a typical whitetail deer taken with a firearm. But as Lancaster Online reports, the "new" record buck was shot about 60 years ago. State records show a man who has since passed away shot the 14-point buck, which measured 202 7/8 inches in Montgomery County sometime in the 1960s. The rack changed hands several times over the years, but recently ended up in the possession of the Bass Pro Shops, who had it officially measured. The Pennsylvania Game Commission just recently certified the rack as the new state record. It tops a 189-inch buck that had stood as the state record since it was shot by Fritz Janowsky in Bradford County in 1943.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

