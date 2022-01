BOCA RATON, Fl. – Florida Atlantic erased a five-point deficit entering the fourth quarter on the way to a 54-52 win over UTEP on Thursday night in the FAU Arena. With the game even at 52 late, the Owls (5-13, 1-6 Conference USA) broke the tie with a runner from the left side of the lane by Alexa Zaph. The basket came at the culmination of the shot clock after the Miners (12-6, 4-4 Conference USA) had held FAU in check for the first 28 seconds of the possession.

