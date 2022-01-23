5 Unanswered Questions We Had After 'The Expanse' Finale

Following today’s series finale over on Amazon, is there still any hope for The Expanse season 7 to happen at some point down the road?. As you would imagine, this situation is fairly complicated, but there are at least a few things that we can tell you right now. For the time being, know this: There are no immediate plans to continue the sci-fi epic. If this is truly the end, it’s hard to be upset. We’re looking here at a series that was canceled after three seasons at Syfy, but managed to find a second life on Amazon for three more. It’s lasted so much longer than a lot of other shows in this genre, and there is something to be said for what it’s been able to accomplish.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO