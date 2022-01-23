ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On January 23 in NYR history: Jagr finally becomes a Ranger

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat happened on January 23 in the history of the New York Rangers. On this date in 2004, Glen Sather finally got his man when he traded Anson Carter to the Washington Capitals for Jaromir Jagr. Sather had wanted to see Jagr in a New York Rangers uniform for years. In...

