NHL

HKO-WHL-Sums-Seattle-Portland

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

1. Portland, Klassen 15 (Zakreski, Smythe) 1:42. Penalties — Sanders Sea (cross checking) 5:31; Gottfried Sea (roughing) 9:34; Stefan Por (slashing) 14:12. 2. Seattle, Roulette 13 (Gustafson, Hanzel) 7:51....

www.kansascity.com

Kansas City Star

HKO-WHL-Sums-Vancouver-Kamloops

1. Kamloops, Toporowski 19 (Seminoff, Stankoven) 13:05 (pp). Penalties — Lysell Van (interference) 7:00; Langkow Van, Schmiemann Kam (major, major-fighting) 9:36; Leslie Van (charging) 9:57; Cadieux Van (tripping) 11:27; Lies Van (boarding) 18:34; Lindgren Kam (holding) 18:49. Second Period. 2. Kamloops, Lindgren 3 (Bankier, Brandwood) 0:57 (sh). Penalties —...
NHL
timbers.com

Longer view in focus as Portland opens its 2022 preseason against Seattle

TUCSON, Ariz. — It will be an epic matchup with minimal consequences. Such is a Portland-Seattle derby in preseason. On Wednesday night at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona at 6pm PT, the greatest rivalry in Major League Soccer will be renewed, but for the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders, the match will be the first step on a longer path. January 26 will mark the teams’ first day of the 2022 season, and if either team has their way, Cascadia will represent the Western Conference in an eight straight MLS Cup final, ending one team’s season on November 5.
MLS

