HKO-WHL-Sums-Seattle-Portland

TUCSON, Ariz. — It will be an epic matchup with minimal consequences. Such is a Portland-Seattle derby in preseason. On Wednesday night at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona at 6pm PT, the greatest rivalry in Major League Soccer will be renewed, but for the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders, the match will be the first step on a longer path. January 26 will mark the teams’ first day of the 2022 season, and if either team has their way, Cascadia will represent the Western Conference in an eight straight MLS Cup final, ending one team’s season on November 5.

