LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Some of Colorado’s healthcare workers are using “horsepower” to help cope with stress brought on by the pandemic. Banner Health has created a first-of-its-kind program aimed at teaching resiliency and leadership by taking doctors from the hospital bedside to the barn. “That’s the beauty of horses, they have so much to teach us,” said Dr. Michele Alba, a family physician with Banner Health. (credit: CBS) About six months ago, Alba teamed up with Horses and Hearts, a therapeutic riding center in Loveland. Together with Tamara Merritt, the facility’s associate executive director, they created a hands-on equine education program for...

