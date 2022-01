I ran across this quote the other day and thought it quite powerful and sobering: “Ye call me Master and obey me not, Ye call me Light and see me not; Ye call me Way and walk not; Ye call me Life and desire me not; Ye call me Wise and follow me not; Ye call me Fair and love me not; Ye call me Rich and ask me not; Ye call me Eternal and seek me not; Ye call me Gracious and trust me not; Ye call me Noble and serve me not; Ye call me Mighty and honor me not; Ye call me Just and fear me not; If I condemn you BLAME ME not!”

MAPLE VALLEY, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO