Kenzo returns to Japanese roots in history-making moment

Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — It was a fashion history-making moment in Paris for Kenzo on...

www.timesdaily.com

Wallpaper*

Kenzo returns to Galerie Vivienne for Nigo’s A/W 2022 show debut

When Kenzo Takada opened his first boutique in Paris in 1970 – after moving from Japan to the French capital – he chose Galerie Vivienne, one of the city’s most iconic 19th-century covered arcades, as its location. The boutique ushered in a liberated, Eastern-inflected exuberance to the conservative echelons of French fashion – then more associated with gilded Place Vendôme salons – that was brimming with effusive floral prints, unrestrictive kimono shapes and a colour wheel of materials. A reflection of his love of nature, Takada named his first store Jungle Jap and painted its walls with scenes inspired by Henri Rousseau’s The Dream (1910). ‘The opening of the store brought a certain freedom and off-the-wall aesthetic,’ he explained in the 2019 monograph Kenzo Takada, published by ACC Books.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

NIGO Makes His Debut as KENZO's Creative Director for Fall 2022

Today, Nigo officially took over the reins from Felipe Oliveira Baptista as KENZO's Creative Director with his debut collection titled, "REAL-TO-WEAR." NIGO's Fall/ Winter Women’s and Men’s Show makes him the first Japanese designer to front the house since its founder Kenzo Takada. Back in 1970 (the year...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wjhl.com

Connect with Cook: Making Moments

(WJHL) Dr. Heather Cook, founder of Cook and Company tells us how to make special moments in our lives and with our friends. For more information visit www.CookMilestones.com.
LIFESTYLE
phoenixmag.com

Top 5 Moments in FilmBar History

Among the week’s various disheartening tidings came the news that FilmBar, Phoenix’s hip repertory cinema and watering hole, was closing its doors permanently. It’s truly a loss to the Valley’s arts and social scene; during its nearly eleven-year run Downtown, the place expertly programmed a mix of cool non-mainstream screen fare – foreign flicks, weird indies, documentaries, neglected classics.
PHOENIX, AZ
higherperspectives.com

Troubling 2022 Predictions By Blind Mystic Baba Vanga, Known For Being Accurate

Knowing what the future holds can help us feel less afraid of what's to come as it gives us time to make peace with it and prepare for it. In some instances, it could even allow us to change it, or so we hope. Whether it's possible to interfere with destiny and write history to our liking, or whether it's even possible to predict the future seems impossible. Yet mystic Baba Vanga has shown that she can do it, time after time. Although she died in 1996 at the age of 85, she left behind predictions for the years ahead, including 2022.
ENTERTAINMENT
Robb Report

France Will Return 15 Nazi-Looted Works, Including Paintings by Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall

France has finalized the restitution of 15 artworks sold under duress or looted by the Nazis, including paintings by Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall. The bill passed unanimously on Tuesday in the French National Assembly, and is expected to be approved by its Senate on February 15. In a statement, the Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot, applauded the vote, saying that the continued dispossession of the art was “the denial of the humanity [of these Jewish families], their memory, their memories.” Among the collection is a painting by Chagall, titled The Father, which was looted from David Cender, a Polish Jewish musician and luthier, who arrived...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Otis Kwame Kye Quaicoe Memorializes Virgil Abloh for Teen Vogue Cover

The untimely death of Virgil Abloh, a multi-hyphenate who changed fashion as artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear while also leading his own brand, Off-White, was felt in the hearts of many this past November. The newest person to pay homage to Abloh’s rich legacy is the young painter Otis Kwame Kye Quaicoe, whose portrait of Abloh now appears on the cover of a newly released special issue of Teen Vogue. Quaicoe, who was born in Ghana and is now based in Accra and Portland, Oregon, creates vivid images of Black people who in most cases stare back at their viewers....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Times Daily

Thich Nhat Hanh, influential Zen Buddhist monk, dies at 95

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Thich Nhat Hanh, the revered Zen Buddhist monk who helped spread the practice of mindfulness in the West and socially engaged Buddhism in the East, has died. He was 95. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
RELIGION
Footwear News

The Collabs: Wolverine Lets Teenagers Design Its Latest Work Boot + More

Jan. 25, 2022: For the latest installment of its Project Bootstrap program — aimed at getting more young people to enter the skilled trades — the Wolverine brand has released a new collab designed by high school students. The teens are apprentices with UnCommon Construction, a New Orleans nonprofit that provides on-the-job training. Their collab collection, available now on Wolverine.com, includes socks ($18), a T-shirt ($23) and the I-90 work boot with CarbonMax composite toe and EPX anti-fatique footbed ($145). Items can be purchased individually or as a kit for $150. A portion of proceeds will go directly to UnCommon...
APPAREL
WWD

Vivienne Westwood Launches Bridal in Three Tiers

Click here to read the full article. With many brides now going forward with their postponed wedding day plans, Vivienne Westwood is launching its multitiered bridal collection. This season shoppers can choose from three capsule collections: made-to-order, couture and the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood looks. Just as every bride has a different style, so, too, do the three sectors.More from WWDAndreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2022Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2022Celebrity Moments at the 2021 US Open: Photos As part of the designer’s efforts to adopt more sustainable practices, there is an appreciation for smaller-scale manufacturing. Incorporating environmentally friendly fabrics...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ARTnews

Hannah Traore Launches New York Gallery Focusing on ‘Artists Who Have Traditionally Been Left Out of the Conversation’

When Hannah Traore was working on her undergraduate honors thesis in art history at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York, she began exploring the work of Malick Sidibé, whose legendary studio portraits and street photography featured everyday people in Mali, where her father is from. Skidmore has a renowned university art museum, the Tang Teaching Museum, and in 2017, Traore organized an exhibition there titled “Africa Pop Studio” that included Sidibé’s work and that of various artists he had influenced, including Derrick Adams, Zanele Muholi, Aida Muluneh, Mickalene Thomas, Kehinde Wiley, and Hassan Hajjaj, who collaborated with Traore on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sourcing Journal

Balenciaga and Gorpcore Staples Heat Up: Lyst

At the tail end of 2021, fashion mourned the death of streetwear pioneer Virgil Abloh, got swept up in the onscreen drama of “House of Gucci,” delved deeper into the metaverse and hunkered down in outdoors, active and ski collections, even if it was just from the comfort of their homes. The impact of these fashion moments, coupled with the rise in Covid cases, is evident in The Lyst Index for Q4 2021, a quarterly ranking of fashion’s hottest brands and products based on Google search data, social media mentions and the browsing habits of the global fashion shopping platform’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Times Daily

Major guilds announce film nominees, clarifying Oscar field

NEW YORK (AP) — Hopes that a few of last year's biggest box-office hits, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “No Time to Die,” might join the best-picture Oscar race were dealt a blow on Thursday when several of Hollywood's top guilds announced their film nominations.
MOVIES
Sourcing Journal

Dolce & Gabbana Says Arrivederci to Fur and Angora

The Italian fashion house has moved to drop fur from its collections after years of protest from anti-fur activists. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

‘Silver Bird and Rainbow Fish’ Director Lei Lei Explores His Identity Through His Family’s Past

Coming back to Rotterdam Film Festival where he presented his short “A Bright Summer Day” only two years ago, Chinese director Lei Lei is ready to expand his audience, he tells Variety. Combining audio narration with animation and archive footage, in “Silver Bird and Rainbow Fish” – sold internationally by Asian Shadows and previously known as “Ningdu” – he creates a personal collage about his family’s – and China’s – turbulent past, with clay puppet heads obscuring faces in faded photographs. “I have been using old photographs in my previous films too, but this time, I didn’t want them to convey...
MOVIES

