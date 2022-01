Concerns over catching COVID-19 and speculation that GW would ultimately send students home led some students to delay their return to campus. Many campus residents returned during the weekend of Jan. 8 and 9, when they waited for rapid COVID-19 test results on the third floor of the University Student Center – which filled with about 90 students at a time – and quarantined until receiving two negative COVID-19 test results. Some students decided to tune into the first week of classes from home to avert potential infection and avoid the crowds in case officials decided to clear community members from a campus with cases at an all-time high.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 10 DAYS AGO