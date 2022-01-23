The Fed Put Is Dead

Fed officials signaled an earlier start to wind down the central bank's balance sheet. With inflation still well above the U.S. Federal Reserve's target and the unemployment rate now below estimates for the long-run maximum level, the Fed reiterated recent guidance following its January meeting: Officials expect to hike the policy rate in March, kicking off a series of four rate hikes in 2022. Although the Fed's near-term rate trajectory indicates a sooner and more rapid rise in response to inflationary risks, we haven't changed our expectation that a still-low neutral rate, larger central bank balance sheet, and generally higher economy-wide debt levels will keep the terminal level of this rate-hiking cycle at or even below that achieved in 2018 (i.e., a range of 2.25%-2.5%).
Comments / 0