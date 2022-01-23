Police shoot man with a knife who called 911 for mental health issues

BURLINGTON, Mass. — A Burlington man is in critical condition after being shot by police outside his apartment building.

It happened at the Lord Baron Apartments complex on Baron Park Lane in Burlington shortly afternoon on Sunday.

According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, officers first responded to the apartment complex after a man, in his forties, called 911 and said he was experiencing mental health issues and had a knife.

Responding officers were instructed to wait outside the apartment building for the arrival of supervisors and the fire department and EMS, Ryan said.

Ryan said the man came outside with a knife and charged toward those two responding officers.

Investigators allege that the man refused to put the knife down.

One of the officers discharged a “less than lethal weapon,” but that was unsuccessful in stopping the man, Ryan said.

He continued to advance at a rapid pace toward the officers “still wielding the knife.”

At that point, the other officer fired his gun and wounded the man.

He was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

“The entire incident, which was captured by the dispatcher on that call, is a piece of the investigation,” explained Ryan.

One of the officers sustained minor injuries in a fall during the incident. He’s since been treated and released from the hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group