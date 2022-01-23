ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Armenia's president resigns, says office has no power

GreenwichTime
 4 days ago

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — The president of Armenia has announced his resignation, complaining that his office is not granted sufficient powers to allow him to be an effective head of state. Armen Sarkissian was chosen...

www.greenwichtime.com

Reuters

Vice president of Congo's parliament resigns over 'bullying, humiliation'

KINSHASA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The vice president of Democratic Republic of Congo's parliament Jean-Marc Kabund resigned on Friday over what he described as bullying, humiliation and torture. Kabund, a top ally of President Felix Tshisekedi, quit two days after CCTV footage shared on social media appeared to show members...
AFRICA
Asbarez News

Ankara Says Armenia ‘Content’ with Normalization of Ties with Turkey

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu claimed that Armenia is “very content” with prospects of normalizing relations with Turkey. He commented on last week’s meeting between special envoys of Turkey and Armenia, Serdar Kilic and Ruben Rubinyan, who met in Moscow to kick start talks to normalize ties between Ankara and Yerevan.
POLITICS
Asbarez News

President Sarkissian’s Resignation Gets Muted Reaction

President Armen Sarkissian stunned the country by announcing his resignation late Sunday evening, creating a leadership void in Armenia, which is on a tumultuous domestic political trajectory. In a statement posted on the website of the president’s office, Sarkisian said that the largely ceremonial role envisioned for the president prevented...
WORLD
Asbarez News

EU’s South Caucasus Representatives Visits Armenia

The European Union’s Special Representative to the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar held talks with Armenian leaders on Friday as he began a visit to Yerevan and Baku as a follow-up to a meeting held last month in Brussels between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Klaar, who is accompanied...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore has resigned -sources

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) – Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore has resigned, four security and political sources told Reuters. Kabore has not appeared in public since heavy gunfire erupted at military camps on Sunday. The African Union and West African regional bloc ECOWAS have denounced what they described as an attempted coup in Burkina Faso.
POLITICS
AFP

Libya parliament in push to replace interim PM

Libya's parliament, in a push to replace interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, on Tuesday published criteria governing candidates for the post. In a session with 120 MPs present, the parliament "approved the conditions to be met by candidates to head the next government", spokesman Abdullah Bliheg said.
WORLD
KOLR10 News

Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agree to new talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany met for more than five hours Wednesday over the long-running Ukraine conflict, and reached no breakthrough, but promised to meet for new talks in two weeks in Berlin. The French president’s office released a statement after the Paris talks saying the parties support “unconditional […]
POLITICS
The Independent

Norway's PM says Russia build-up is `a sign of weakness'

Norway’s prime minister, whose country borders Russia and is a founding member of NATO, said Wednesday he believes it’s “a sign of weakness” that President Vladimir Putin has to express Moscow’s political views by an “extraordinary” military buildup.Jonas Gahr Støre said in an interview with The Associated Press that he calls it a sign of weakness because it’s at the negotiating table where issues that matter to people should be discussed, not by “that kind of military demonstration,” and by pursuing Russia’s interests where “the weapons will speak.”He said he thinks Putin’s demand now for guarantees — including that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia map: Where could invasion take place and what is the situation along the border?

Russian president Vladimir Putin has dispatched more than 106,000 soldiers to the country’s border with Ukraine in a show of military might ahead of what international observers fear could be an invasion.Western leaders from US president Joe Biden to British prime minister Boris Johnson have cautioned Mr Putin against such a step, with the former saying on Tuesday: “There would be enormous consequences if he were to go in and invade... for Russia, not only in terms of economic consequences and political consequences but enormous consequences worldwide.”Mr Johnson likewise urged the Russian president not to follow the “path of...
POLITICS
BBC

Burkina Faso military says it has seized power

The military in Burkina Faso says it has seized power and overthrown President Roch Kaboré. The announcement was made on state television by an army officer, who cited the deteriorating security situation for the military takeover. Mr Kaboré had faced growing discontent over his failure to stem an Islamist...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK not ruling out support for sanctioning Putin if Russia invades Ukraine

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said the UK is not ruling out support for personal sanctions against President Vladimir Putin in the event of a Russian incursion into Ukraine Ms Truss made the comments after US President Joe Biden suggested moving to penalise the Russian president could be an option in the case of an invasion.When asked on Tuesday if he could see himself sanctioning President Vladimir Putin in those circumstances, Mr Biden told reporters: “Yes, I would see that.”Asked if the UK would support personal sanctions against the Russian president, Ms Truss told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on...
POLITICS
The Independent

Western leaders warn Russia it will pay high price if it invades Ukraine

French president Emmanuel Macron told Russia that it would “pay a high price” if any invasion of Ukraine went ahead.Mr Macron’s warning came as he met new German leader Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Tuesday as eleventh-hour discussions to avert war in Europe continued.“If there is an attack, there will be retaliation and the price [for Russia] will be very high,” Mr Macron said. He added that recent talks were a “good thing” but were yet to show any clear results.His comments came on another day of fevered diplomatic discussions with British prime minister Boris Johnson also warning against any...
POLITICS
AFP

Far-right, nationalist leaders to meet in Madrid Friday

Hungary and Poland's leaders and France's Marine Le Pen will be in Madrid later this week for a gathering of nationalist and far-right leaders, Spain's Vox party said on Wednesday.  The meeting comes two months after a similar gathering in Warsaw in December, with the follow-up organised by the far-right Vox, which is the third-largest party in Spain's parliament.
POLITICS
The Independent

China blasts US over reports of withdrawing diplomatic staff

China on Wednesday expressed “serious concerns and dissatisfaction” with the United States over reports of an internal State Department request to allow the departure of diplomats and their families from China amid tightening anti-pandemic measures. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China’s anti-virus regulations were in line with international treaties governing the treatment of diplomatic personnel and that the nation was “undoubtedly the safest country in the world at the moment.” China has pursued a strict “zero tolerance” policy toward outbreaks, including lockdowns of millions of people, travel bans, compulsory masking, mass testing and health surveillance by smartphone apps....
FOREIGN POLICY

