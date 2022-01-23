ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman hospitalized after Aurora shooting

By Dara Bitler
AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department says a woman was hospitalized following a shooting Sunday morning.

Police said it happened in the 17000 block of E. Iowa Dr. around 5 a.m.

The victim, a woman, was taken to the hospital and was listed in serious condition, police said.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

If you have any information on what happened, contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

