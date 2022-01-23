Woman hospitalized after Aurora shooting
AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department says a woman was hospitalized following a shooting Sunday morning.
Police said it happened in the 17000 block of E. Iowa Dr. around 5 a.m.
The victim, a woman, was taken to the hospital and was listed in serious condition, police said.
Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.
