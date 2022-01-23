ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Foo Fighters Show Love For Muppets With New Song 'Fraggle Rock Rock'

By Katrina Nattress
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WyKCz_0dtcgwmX00

Kids of the '80s, rejoice! Jim Henson's beloved Fraggle Rock series has officially been rebooted. Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock premiered on Friday (January 21) along with a soundtrack that features Patti LaBelle, Cynthia Erivo, Ed Helms, Kenan Thompson, Daveed Diggs, and the Foo Fighters .

The Foos' contribution is "Fraggle Rock Rock" — a catchy ode to the show's original theme song, with silly lyrics like "Gonna flip, flop, skippity hop/ Back to Fraggle Rock."

Along with the song, the band shared what appears to be a clip from the show. In the video, the Foos are playing a concert that gets interrupted by a muppet who really wants to play with them. Dave Grohl continually shoves him away from the microphone before throwing him off the stage entirely.

“Jim Henson’s fun-loving, musical Fraggles are back!” a Back to the Rock show synopsis exclaims. “Join Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober and new Fraggle friends on hilarious, epic adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world.”

The revival follows the successful Zoom-shot Fraggle Rock: Rock On! shorts that aired in 2020.

This isn't the first time Grohl has shown his love for muppets. In 2011, he made a cameo in The Muppets movie, and in 2019 he performed a song called "Here We Go" with Big Bird and Elmo in Sesame Street .

Listen to "Fraggle Rock Rock" above and see the show teaser below.

Comments / 2

Related
Register Citizen

Kid Rock Calls for ‘Love and Unity’ While Asking Us to ‘Suck on Deez Nuts’ in New Song. We’ll Pass

No one is discrediting Kid Rock’s shitty lyricism after he dropped ear bleed-causing track “We the People” on Tuesday. In the new 4-minute song, Rock plagiarizes a Christmas classic (“But Covid’s near, it’s coming to town”), encourages a coronavirus superspreader (“Climb aboard this love boat/And rock that bitch up and down the coast”), and projects his own health problems on Gen Z (“‘Wear your mask, take your pills’/ Now a whole generation’s mentally ill.”)
MUSIC
MetalSucks

New Kid Rock Song Slams 50% of the Country While Calling for Unity

Kid Rock (né Bob Ritchie), rapper-turned-rocker-turned-country singer and dude easily confused by simple things, has released a new song, “We the People,” in which he slams liberals while calling for unity. The chorus includes repeated uses of the phrase “Let’s go Brandon,” which is redneck “code” for...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daveed Diggs
Person
Patti Labelle
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Jim Henson
Person
Ed Helms
Person
Dave Grohl
Daily Herald

New to streaming this week: John Mellencamp, Hilary Duff and 'Fraggle Rock'

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. • Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi's latest masterpiece, "A Hero," comes to Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 21. AP Film Writer Jake Coyle wrote in his review that this saga about a good deed gone wrong, in which a man imprisoned for a debt returns a bag of gold to its owner, is, " one of the most labyrinthine moral tales you're likely to encounter ... Farhadi's film grows increasingly knotty with fictions to cover truths, and vice-versa."
MOVIES
Marietta Daily Journal

Review: Hilarious and profound, the new 'Fraggle Rock' is a thing of beauty

After more than three decades, Jim Henson's "Fraggle Rock" received a full-series revival Friday on Apple TV+, fashioned as a 13-part serial, with episodic elements, that plays adroitly to the original's themes of interdependence and self-acceptance. Apple had earlier streamed "Fraggle Rock: Rock On!," a modestly produced series of shorts from Year One of the pandemic, modeled on Zoom calls and remote musical collaborations and clearly meant to impart to younger viewers a sense that even if things were no longer normal, they could still be good. As with all things Fraggle, some of it may have rubbed off on their parents as well.
TV SERIES
Laredo Morning Times

Dave Grohl Pens New ‘Fraggle Rock’ Theme Song Because Why Not?

Fraggle Rock is back after 35 years — and, of course, Dave Grohl is involved. On Friday, as Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock premiered on Apple TV+, Foo Fighters released “Fraggle Rock Rock,” a song inspired by the Jim Henson show’s original theme song. With...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraggle Rock#The Rock Show#Rock On#Fraggles#Fraggle Forever#Appletvplus#Foofighters
dancingastronaut.com

Stream Bob Moses’ new post-rock offering, ‘Love Brand New’

Sticking to one’s guns only goes so far in the music business, but straying too far from the playbook has proven to backfire “Time and Time Again.” Bob Moses‘ follow-up to the aforementioned, utterly awful pun beautifully exemplifies the Canadian duo’s sonic versatility. The new single, entitled “Love Brand New,” draws from a post-rock genre foundation. Co-written alongside Michel Zitron and John Martin, it tastefully pushes the envelope without diverging to extremes from the outfit’s globally admired soundscape.
MUSIC
imore.com

Sing along to the 'Fraggle Rock' theme tune with the show's cast and crew

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is now available to stream on Apple TV+. You'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch the show for real. Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is now available to stream on Apple TV+ and there's a new YouTube video out in which the cast and crew sing along to the famous theme song.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Cobra Kai’ Team Talks Season Four Music, Teases ‘Huge Songs, New Sounds’

Thanks to big syncs by the Weeknd, Motley Crue and yacht rock icon Christopher Cross, season four of Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” raised the bar in more ways than just its viewership, which propelled the show to No. 1 on Netflix’s English series chart for the two weeks following its New Years Eve release. Extending the storylines introduced in the beloved 1980s film series “The Karate Kid” and featuring many of its original stars, the series continued to find effective musical tie-ins to drive the narratives around 50-somethings Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) as they pursue yet another All...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
imore.com

The new Fraggles play Frictionary in new 'Fraggle Rock' video

Apple TV+ has released a new video for "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock." The video puts Ed Helms, Cynthia Erivo, and Daveed Diggs in a game of Frictonary. It's time to play Frictionary with Ed Helms, Cynthia Erivo, and Daveed Diggs. When it comes to being a Fraggle, you...
TV & VIDEOS
985theriver.com

Foo Fighters break new ‘﻿Billboard’﻿ chart record

Foo Fighters have broken a new Billboard chart record. The band’s song “Love Dies Young,” the current single off their new album Medicine at Midnight, has reached number nine on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, giving Dave Grohl and company a total of 29 top-10 hits on the ranking. That breaks a tie with Tom Petty, who hit the 41-year-old chart’s top 10 28 times as a solo artist and with the Heartbreakers, making the Foos the sole leader in Mainstream Rock Airplay top-10s.
MUSIC
iheart.com

Music: Foo Fighters Share New Song, We Were Young Festival, Pearl Jam +More

The Foo Fighters are going into the world of the Muppets! They have released a new bombastic Fraggle Rock song called "Fraggle Rock Rock." The new song is on the "Fraggle Rock: Back to Rock" album. This is the soundtrack of the reboot of "The Muppets," Jim Henson's 1980s kid series that was about the puppets. The new show is set to air on Friday.
MUSIC
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

130K+
Followers
14K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy