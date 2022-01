A Brenham man was charged with Fleeing Police after officers tried to stop him for a traffic stop Saturday night. Brenham Police report that Saturday at 11:15 PM, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. The driver, Mitchel Ray Wilson, 43 of Brenham, did not come to a stop until he reached the 900 block of Mill Creek Drive. Wilson was taken into custody for Fleeing Police Officer and 3 active municipal court warrants.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO