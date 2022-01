We are only 3 episodes into this season of Euphoria, but our Rue and Jules ship remains strong, despite the turbulence. However, fans will be surprised to know that the character of Jules (played by Hunter Schafer) we have all grown to love, could have been a very different character. The model turned actress appeared on the Divine Frequency podcast with singer Lorde, where she admitted that the role of Jules was almost not to be for her. She revealed that she was torn between taking a leap of faith with acting or sticking with fashion.

