The Kansas City Chiefs will be hosting their fourth consecutive AFC Championship, which has never been done in the history of the NFL. The Chiefs will be looking to go to back-to-back-to-back Super Bowls. First, they must take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Both these two teams met in Week 17 of the regular season, and the Bengals would get the best of the Chiefs with a final second field goal securing a 34-31 win. This win would win the AFC North for Cincinnati. With this game having more implications and a chance at a Super Bowl appearance in Inglewood, California, what can we expect between these two teams?

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO