$1 million pledged toward zoo

The North Alabama Zoological Society (NALZS) announced on social media Thursday afternoon that their quest to build a zoo and aquarium in Limestone County received a bit of help. Lansing Companies has pledged $1 million to help NALZS' efforts.

“While the tourism and attraction value is often the first impression with zoological park developments, a modern zoo and aquarium is focused on being an educational , conservation and recreation institution. Greg Lansing and his wife Laine see the importance of all these attributes and are excited to support these being added to our community where the Lansing's are growing their company,” Executive Director Ethan Woodruff said.

Lansing Companies is a development company known for planned communities and large-scale industrial projects. The planned location for the main zoo park is just south of Tanner off or 65. The property for the research campus is north of Madison near Limestone Creek.