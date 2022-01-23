ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

$1 million pledged toward zoo

By C.P. Bailey christy@athensnews-courier.com
The News Courier
The News Courier
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UiwO1_0dtcfjW700

The North Alabama Zoological Society (NALZS) announced on social media Thursday afternoon that their quest to build a zoo and aquarium in Limestone County received a bit of help. Lansing Companies has pledged $1 million to help NALZS' efforts.

“While the tourism and attraction value is often the first impression with zoological park developments, a modern zoo and aquarium is focused on being an educational , conservation and recreation institution. Greg Lansing and his wife Laine see the importance of all these attributes and are excited to support these being added to our community where the Lansing's are growing their company,” Executive Director Ethan Woodruff said.

Lansing Companies is a development company known for planned communities and large-scale industrial projects. The planned location for the main zoo park is just south of Tanner off or 65. The property for the research campus is north of Madison near Limestone Creek.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Limestone County, AL
Lifestyle
Limestone County, AL
Society
County
Limestone County, AL
City
Madison, AL
Local
Alabama Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Lansing
ABC News

Amy Schneider speaks out after historic 'Jeopardy!' run ends after 40 wins

Amy Schneider's historic "Jeopardy!" reign is officially over. Schneider's 40-game winning streak, which began Nov. 17, came to an end Wednesday when she lost to Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, in a competitive game. She remains insecond for all-time consecutive wins, only behind Ken Jennings, whose 74-game record has held since 2004.
TV & VIDEOS
The News Courier

The News Courier

Athens, AL
957
Followers
61
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The News Courier

Comments / 0

Community Policy