ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Armenia’s president resigns, says office has no power

everythinglubbock.com
 4 days ago

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — The president of Armenia has announced his resignation, complaining that his office is not granted sufficient powers to allow him to be an effective head of state. Armen Sarkissian was chosen as...

www.everythinglubbock.com

Comments / 0

Related
Asbarez News

President Sarkissian’s Resignation Gets Muted Reaction

President Armen Sarkissian stunned the country by announcing his resignation late Sunday evening, creating a leadership void in Armenia, which is on a tumultuous domestic political trajectory. In a statement posted on the website of the president’s office, Sarkisian said that the largely ceremonial role envisioned for the president prevented...
WORLD
AFP

Libya parliament in push to replace interim PM

Libya's parliament, in a push to replace interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, on Tuesday published criteria governing candidates for the post. In a session with 120 MPs present, the parliament "approved the conditions to be met by candidates to head the next government", spokesman Abdullah Bliheg said.
WORLD
kdal610.com

Vice president of Congo’s parliament resigns over ‘bullying, humiliation’

KINSHASA (Reuters) – The vice president of Democratic Republic of Congo’s parliament Jean-Marc Kabund resigned on Friday over what he described as bullying, humiliation and torture. Kabund, a top ally of President Felix Tshisekedi, quit two days after CCTV footage he shared on social media appeared to show...
AFRICA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikol Pashinyan
Person
Armen Sarkissian
Person
Serzh Sargsyan
kfgo.com

Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore has resigned -sources

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) – Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore has resigned, four security and political sources told Reuters. Kabore has not appeared in public since heavy gunfire erupted at military camps on Sunday. The African Union and West African regional bloc ECOWAS have denounced what they described as an attempted coup in Burkina Faso.
POLITICS
KTLA

Russia threatens retaliation if U.S. and its allies reject its security demands

The Biden administration and NATO told Russia on Wednesday there will be no U.S. or NATO concessions on Moscow’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine. In separate written responses delivered to the Russians, the U.S. and NATO held firm to the alliance’s open-door policy for membership, rejected a demand to permanently ban Ukraine […]
POLITICS
The Independent

Norway's PM says Russia build-up is `a sign of weakness'

Norway’s prime minister, whose country borders Russia and is a founding member of NATO, said Wednesday he believes it’s “a sign of weakness” that President Vladimir Putin has to express Moscow’s political views by an “extraordinary” military buildup.Jonas Gahr Støre said in an interview with The Associated Press that he calls it a sign of weakness because it’s at the negotiating table where issues that matter to people should be discussed, not by “that kind of military demonstration,” and by pursuing Russia’s interests where “the weapons will speak.”He said he thinks Putin’s demand now for guarantees — including that...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Armenia#Ap
AFP

Far-right, nationalist leaders to meet in Madrid Friday

Hungary and Poland's leaders and France's Marine Le Pen will be in Madrid later this week for a gathering of nationalist and far-right leaders, Spain's Vox party said on Wednesday.  The meeting comes two months after a similar gathering in Warsaw in December, with the follow-up organised by the far-right Vox, which is the third-largest party in Spain's parliament.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia map: Where could invasion take place and what is the situation along the border?

Russian president Vladimir Putin has dispatched more than 106,000 soldiers to the country’s border with Ukraine in a show of military might ahead of what international observers fear could be an invasion.Western leaders from US president Joe Biden to British prime minister Boris Johnson have cautioned Mr Putin against such a step, with the former saying on Tuesday: “There would be enormous consequences if he were to go in and invade... for Russia, not only in terms of economic consequences and political consequences but enormous consequences worldwide.”Mr Johnson likewise urged the Russian president not to follow the “path of...
POLITICS
everythinglubbock.com

Low public confidence in Supreme Court as Breyer retires

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Stephen Breyer’s impending retirement from the Supreme Court gives President Joe Biden his first pick at a time when the American public has increasingly negative views of the high court. The shift in recent years has followed former President Donald Trump’s seating of three...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: De-escalate immediately, Nato warns Russia as it responds to Putin’s security demands

Nato has sent a letter today to Moscow in response to Russia’s list of security demands, the Western alliance has confirmed.Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have heightened ahead of what the West says is a potential takeover of more parts of Ukraine. Russian president Vladimir Putin and his government have insisted they have no such plans, despite reports of tens of thousands of Russian troops deployed to the border with Ukraine.Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels: “We call on Russia once again to immediately de-escalate the situation.“Nato firmly believes that tensions and disagreements must be resolved through...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World
everythinglubbock.com

Hong Kong cuts foreign arrival quarantine from 21 to 14 days

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong is cutting the length of mandatory quarantine for people arriving from overseas from 21 to 14 days, even as the southern Chinese city battles a new surge in COVID-19 cases. Hong Kong is a major hub for business and finance and the tight...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

EU leaders worried by rise in antisemitism, Holocaust denial

European Union leaders pledged Wednesday to confront the rise of antisemitism and Holocaust denial witnessed during the coronavirus pandemic, on the eve of the annual commemorations of Auschwitz’s liberation.European Council President Charles Michel said the lessons of the Holocaust are now “more relevant than ever.”“First, because Jewish people feel threatened, and they are threatened,” he said. “They are even attacked in Europe. Just because they are Jewish. We do not accept this. We will never accept it.”Michel spoke at an online event organized by the European Jewish Congress, which was also attended by European Commission President Ursula von der...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Three members of Biden’s negotiating team on Iran nuclear deal leave after urging tougher approach, reports say

A top aide to the US special representative to Iran departed the team conducting discussions with representatives of Iran’s government in Vienna, Austria in what is now the third such departure of those with hawkish views from the group.The Wall Street Journal first reported the exit of Richard Nephew, deputy special envoy and the second-highest-ranking official on the team, on Monday. Mr Nephew remains at the State Department, but is no longer directly involved in negotiations with Iran’s government.The development comes after the departure of two other members of the team, according to the Journal, in recent...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

China unveils Winter Olympics world leader guest list

China on Friday revealed a list of visiting dignitaries for next week's Winter Olympics that includes the leaders of Russia, Saudi Arabia and Egypt for an event that is being diplomatically shunned by some Western nations. Russia's Vladimir Putin was last year the first foreign leader to confirm his presence at the Beijing Olympics and is included on the list released Friday.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy