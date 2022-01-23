ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Armenia's president resigns, says office has no power

Middletown Press
 4 days ago

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — The president of Armenia has announced his resignation, complaining that his office is not granted sufficient powers to allow him to be an effective head of state. Armen Sarkissian was chosen...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Asbarez News

President Sarkissian’s Resignation Gets Muted Reaction

President Armen Sarkissian stunned the country by announcing his resignation late Sunday evening, creating a leadership void in Armenia, which is on a tumultuous domestic political trajectory. In a statement posted on the website of the president’s office, Sarkisian said that the largely ceremonial role envisioned for the president prevented...
WORLD
Gazette

Armenian president resigns saying Constitution doesn't give him enough influence

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Armenian President Armen Sarkissian tendered his resignation on Sunday, saying he believes the country's constitution does not give him sufficient powers to influence events. Sarkissian, president since 2018, was in a standoff with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan last year over a number of issues, including the dismissal of...
POLITICS
Asbarez News

Armenia Has New Proposal for Delimitation of Borders, Says Lavrov

Yerevan has made a new proposal on the process of delimitation and demarcation of the borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters on Friday, adding that Russia will convey Armenia’s plans to Azerbaijan. “Just yesterday, I spoke to my Armenian counterpart who had...
POLITICS
KTLA

Russia threatens retaliation if U.S. and its allies reject its security demands

The Biden administration and NATO told Russia on Wednesday there will be no U.S. or NATO concessions on Moscow’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine. In separate written responses delivered to the Russians, the U.S. and NATO held firm to the alliance’s open-door policy for membership, rejected a demand to permanently ban Ukraine […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikol Pashinyan
Person
Armen Sarkissian
Person
Serzh Sargsyan
The Independent

Norway's PM says Russia build-up is `a sign of weakness'

Norway’s prime minister, whose country borders Russia and is a founding member of NATO, said Wednesday he believes it’s “a sign of weakness” that President Vladimir Putin has to express Moscow’s political views by an “extraordinary” military buildup.Jonas Gahr Støre said in an interview with The Associated Press that he calls it a sign of weakness because it’s at the negotiating table where issues that matter to people should be discussed, not by “that kind of military demonstration,” and by pursuing Russia’s interests where “the weapons will speak.”He said he thinks Putin’s demand now for guarantees — including that...
POLITICS
AFP

Far-right, nationalist leaders to meet in Madrid Friday

Hungary and Poland's leaders and France's Marine Le Pen will be in Madrid later this week for a gathering of nationalist and far-right leaders, Spain's Vox party said on Wednesday.  The meeting comes two months after a similar gathering in Warsaw in December, with the follow-up organised by the far-right Vox, which is the third-largest party in Spain's parliament.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia map: Where could invasion take place and what is the situation along the border?

Russian president Vladimir Putin has dispatched more than 106,000 soldiers to the country’s border with Ukraine in a show of military might ahead of what international observers fear could be an invasion.Western leaders from US president Joe Biden to British prime minister Boris Johnson have cautioned Mr Putin against such a step, with the former saying on Tuesday: “There would be enormous consequences if he were to go in and invade... for Russia, not only in terms of economic consequences and political consequences but enormous consequences worldwide.”Mr Johnson likewise urged the Russian president not to follow the “path of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Armenia#Ap
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: De-escalate immediately, Nato warns Russia as it responds to Putin’s security demands

Nato has sent a letter today to Moscow in response to Russia’s list of security demands, the Western alliance has confirmed.Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have heightened ahead of what the West says is a potential takeover of more parts of Ukraine. Russian president Vladimir Putin and his government have insisted they have no such plans, despite reports of tens of thousands of Russian troops deployed to the border with Ukraine.Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels: “We call on Russia once again to immediately de-escalate the situation.“Nato firmly believes that tensions and disagreements must be resolved through...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
The Independent

EU leaders worried by rise in antisemitism, Holocaust denial

European Union leaders pledged Wednesday to confront the rise of antisemitism and Holocaust denial witnessed during the coronavirus pandemic, on the eve of the annual commemorations of Auschwitz’s liberation.European Council President Charles Michel said the lessons of the Holocaust are now “more relevant than ever.”“First, because Jewish people feel threatened, and they are threatened,” he said. “They are even attacked in Europe. Just because they are Jewish. We do not accept this. We will never accept it.”Michel spoke at an online event organized by the European Jewish Congress, which was also attended by European Commission President Ursula von der...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Three members of Biden’s negotiating team on Iran nuclear deal leave after urging tougher approach, reports say

A top aide to the US special representative to Iran departed the team conducting discussions with representatives of Iran’s government in Vienna, Austria in what is now the third such departure of those with hawkish views from the group.The Wall Street Journal first reported the exit of Richard Nephew, deputy special envoy and the second-highest-ranking official on the team, on Monday. Mr Nephew remains at the State Department, but is no longer directly involved in negotiations with Iran’s government.The development comes after the departure of two other members of the team, according to the Journal, in recent...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Sudanese rally against UN bid to resolve post-coup crisis

Thousands of Sudanese pro-military protesters rallied Wednesday against a UN bid to resolve a political crisis in the country three months after a coup, an AFP correspondent reported. "We don't want external intervention in our country," protester Hamed al-Bashir told AFP outside the UN office.
PROTESTS
KXRM

US offers no concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine

“There is no change, there will be no change,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Also not up for negotiation will be the U.S. and European response to any Russian invasion of Ukraine, he said, repeating the mantra that any such incursion would be met with massive consequences and severe economic costs.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Ex-US senator Jeff Flake begins post as ambassador to Turkey

Former U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake formally stepped into his new position as U.S. ambassador to Turkey on Wednesday, after presenting his credentials to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Flake is a former Republican lawmaker who endorsed U.S. President Joe Biden’s 2020 run for the White House He served in the U.S. Senate from Arizona from 2013 to 2019 and in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2001 to 2013.He takes up the position at a difficult time for U.S.-Turkish relations. The long list of disagreements between the two NATO allies includes a rift over U.S. support for Kurdish...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy