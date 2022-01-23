ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Harold Schwartz would find it unacceptable

By Letters to the Editor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo, I don’t live in The Villages. However, I have supported all the merchants, restaurants, etc. for the past 22 years. I...

lbimj
4d ago

I wasn't aware it was closed. I thought they were renovating the theater to update it.Sorry to hear it's closed.I am not a business person but it seems to me The Villages has so many stores empty for years why don't they make it more attractive for retailers to rent?

Dan Minor
4d ago

Harold Schwartz would probably roll over in his grave if he could see what is going on with the villages. capital g capital r capital e e d

ShirleyGirley
4d ago

First ...no one is entitled to "reasonable access to a movie theater." Second...Rialto closed the business because they were not able to operate profitably. Rent on theater space can run upwards of $60k a month. Not enough business to profit. Simple.

