LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Emily Engstler scored 19 points to lead No. 5 Louisville to a 75-62 victory over Florida State on Thursday night. The Cardinals used a 10-0 run midway through the second quarter to break a 19-all tie. While the Seminoles cut the Louisville lead to 40-38 midway through the third quarter, Florida State never led in the second half.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO