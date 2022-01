Ronda Rousey hasn't been in a WWE ring since WrestleMania 35 back in April 2019, but new reports have dropped in the past 24 hours stating that WWE is pushing for her to make a return soon, possibly as soon as this Saturday's Royal Rumble, that she's been training for a comeback and that she's currently penciled in for WrestleMania 38 this April in Dallas. When BetOnline released its first betting odds for who would win the Rumble, Rousey wasn't even on the list. But by Monday afternoon the former Raw Women's Champion had climbed all the way into the top 10 with +1400 (14/1) odds. On Tuesday morning that number climbed again to plus +500 (5/1), putting her at No. 2 on the list behind only Bianca Belair.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO