ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid Hits Home

By Hoppy Kercheval
Metro News
 4 days ago

Folks, I’ve contracted Covid and am in the 5-day quarantine at home....

wvmetronews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wivk.com

A Minor Hits a Car in His Driveway Pushing it Into the Home

An accident involving a minor leaves a car inside a home on Pleasant Ridge Road. The Knoxville Fire Department responding to the accident this morning and say the minor who lived in the home accidentally pushed the gas instead of the brake while coming home, resulting in hitting the car parked in the driveway forcing it into the home.
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

A Minor Hits a Car in His Driveway Pushing it Into the Home

An accident involving a minor leaves a car inside a home on Pleasant Ridge Road. The Knoxville Fire Department responding to the accident this morning and say the minor who lived in the home accidentally pushed the gas instead of the brake while coming home, resulting in hitting the car parked in the driveway forcing it into the home.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy