ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Effy Rips WWE HOFer Ahead Of The Wrld On GCW Confrontation

By Matthew Wilkinson
wrestlinginc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGCW’s Effy was a guest on The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently where he discussed his The Wrld on GCW opponent Jeff Jarrett. The two men will compete tonight on FITE and traditional PPV. The WWE Hall Of Famer popped up in GCW recently and has smashed guitars over the head of...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Michael Bisping reveals Conor McGregor feud after ‘abusive and threatening messages’

Michael Bisping was once the undisputed UFC middleweight champion, an actor in a notable movie and a friend of Conor McGregor’s - but only two of those remain the case now.The Hall of Fame inductee has shed light now on how he and McGregor fell out from 2016 onwards, stemming from a fight the Dublin-born fighter lost which had a knock-on effect to his side hustle.Bisping took on a Q-and-A session from fans on his YouTube channel and explained how it all unravelled between the pair, claiming that McGregor was due to appear in Vin Diesel’s 2017 film XXX: Return...
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

MVP Names Interesting Pick To Win WWE Royal Rumble

On the latest episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, MVP joined the show to reveal who he believes is going to win the Royal Rumble match. The manager of Bobby Lashley gave an interesting pick as to who he see’s winning the match after he believes his partner wins the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Possible WWE Return Spoiler For Friday’s SmackDown

King Xavier Woods is expected to return to work for WWE this week. As we’ve noted, Woods appeared on the January 13 edition of G4’s Attack Of The Show and revealed that he suffered a tear of the Plantaris muscle under his calf during the January 7 SmackDown main event, which saw he and Kofi Kingston take on SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Street Fight. The injury occurred when Woods fought Jey Uso from the apron and came in with a tornado DDT. Woods then stated that his doctor expected him to be out of action for 4-6 weeks, which meant he would likely miss the WWE Royal Rumble Match on January 29, and possibly WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia on February 19.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Jarrett
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Responds To Reports Of Ronda Rousey’s WWE Return

A hot topic this week is the potential return of Ronda Rousey to WWE sometime in the near future, possibly the Royal Rumble. Earlier today, it was reported that Rousey will be at WrestleMania this year. However, whether that is in a match, an appearance, or something else entirely remains to be seen.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Nick Khan Confirms WWE Has Taken Calls About A Potential Sale, Reason For Internal Changes

WWE has taken calls from other companies looking to purchase the sports entertainment heavyweight, but they are not looking to sell. WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, pictured above with WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and NFL star Eli Manning at a March of Dimes Sports Luncheon back in November, recently spoke with Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand and revealed the interest from other companies.
NFL
The Independent

Tommy Fury getting ‘itchy knuckles’ ahead of possible Jake Paul fight

Tommy Fury is getting “itchy knuckles” ahead of a possible rescheduled fight with Jake Paul.The former Love Island star pulled out of his fight with Paul last year due to a broken rib and illness, leaving Paul to move on and fight Tyron Woodley, winning by a spectacular knockout.But Fury is keen to get “straight back in the ring” after recovering, with the prospect of a comeback fight in the near future.“So as soon as I can get the all clear for the rib and can go back sparring again and all that other stuff I’ll be straight back...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Star And Others React To Montez Ford Spot On RAW

Montez Ford of The Street Profits turned heads on last night’s RAW when he held a Superman pose while leaping over the top rope to land on Rey & Dominik Mysterio. As seen in the clip below, Ford held the pose for several seconds before taking out the Mysterios.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrld#Rips#Combat#Effy Rips Wwe Hofer#Gcw#The Wrestling Inc
f4wonline.com

We're Live, Pal: Ronda Rousey, Royal Rumble, The Wrld on GCW

It's a brand new episode of We're Live, Pal. Andrew Zarian, Denise Salcedo and I are back to talk about the rumors of Ronda Rousey possibly being in the Royal Rumble. We also look at the favorites to win both the men's and women's matches before looking at the men's title matches.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Signs With Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Former WWE Superstar Jack Gallagher (real name Jack Claffey) has been announced as the newest signee to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), a bare-knuckle fighting promotion based out of the United Kingdom. Earlier this week, BKFC announced via their Facebook page that Gallagher would be making his debut in mid-2022.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Comments On Mustafa Ali Requesting WWE Release

During the recent Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Mustafa Ali not having his release request granted. Even though the former Retribution leader wants to leave the company, WWE has yet to allow it. However, Booker believes that could be a good thing. “Maybe that’s a good thing...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

News On Brock Lesnar Moving Back To WWE SmackDown

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has been announced for several upcoming television tapings heading into WrestleMania. Based on his schedule, Lesnar will apparently be moving back to SmackDown at the end of February. Lesnar is first slated to appear on RAW this Monday at the Heritage Bank Center. That will be...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Big E Reveals Insane Amount Of Weight He Once Deadlifted In The Gym

Former WWE Champion Big E’s background in powerlifting still influences his training regimen. In fact, he feels one list is important for almost any athlete. “I feel like squatting is just, squatting is the best athletic lift, I think,” Big E told WWE German-language commentator Sebastian Hackl. “I think it transfers pretty much anything you do in sports. You know, I played football, amateur wrestling, pretty much anything I’ve done, squatting is a great base. Everything, everything. I’ve always taken a lot of pride in my squat and doing it the right, hitting parallel and you know, I’m proud of the fact that, you know, squatting 750 pounds, don’t ask me if I can do that right, because I cannot. Squatting 750 is something that I’m really proud of. Doing that raw, doing it in a drug-tested federation as well, so I’ll go squat.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Ronda Rousey Returning To WWE

Ronda Rousey is scheduled to be at WrestleMania 38, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. As previously reported, there have reportedly been internal discussions about Rousey returning to WWE. Meltzer noted that he presumes Ronda Rousey will be at this Saturday’s Royal Rumble PPV....
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top AEW Star To Put Mask On The Line In TripleMania Tournament

Penta El Zero Miedo may be dealing with the House of Black and an injury to his brother Rey Fenix on AEW programming, but he’ll soon have a separate issue; fighting for his mask in Lucha Libre AAA. As announced today at an AAA press conference, Penta, under his Pentagon Jr. name, will be part of an eight-man tournament where the final two will fight in a mask vs. mask match at TripleMania XXX in October of 2022.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Charles Barkley Comments On Jon Moxley Getting Help For Alcoholism

NBA legend Charles Barkley recently went on his Steam Room podcast to heap praise on AEW star Jon Moxley for stepping away from the ring and entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Sir Charles expressed how he proud he is of Moxley for seeking help, as he knows a thing...
NBA
411mania.com

Cazer’s Live The WRLD on GCW Review

This weekend GCW hosted their Wrld on GCW PPV event at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City and I had the pleasure of attending the event live. I’ve been a GCW fan since early 2017. After seeing a couple Joey Janela and Giancarlo Dittamo vignettes I was hooked. I always had intentions of going to a Joey Janela’s Spring Break show but haven’t had the opportunity but over the last year i’ve attended a number of GCW shows. Being a pretty big fan I knew I had to make it to NYC for the Hammerstein show and needless to say I wasn’t disappointed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrestlingrumors.net

Game Changer Wrestling The Wrld On GCW Results

Location: Hammerstein Ballroom, New York City, New York. Every now and then a show catches my attention and I’ll add it to the schedule. That is the case here, as GCW has become the hottest indy around at the moment and I’m going to give it a shot. I am absolutely not a fan of the deathmatch stuff, but apparently that kind of wrestling is not allowed in New York so we get a bit of a reprieve here. Let’s get to it.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy