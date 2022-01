This post was initially planned for newbie developers, but there are some ideas that an experienced developer might also benefit from. It is in your best interest to identify your most productive hours of the day. When deciding on tasks to work on, remember to distinguish between urgent and important tasks. When you have important hard tasks on your plate, do it first thing in the morning. It is better to get done with hard tasks early than to wait till the last hour. If you are interested in consuming productivity content in audio form, then "The Productive Minute" podcast may interest you.

