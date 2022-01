Caroline Ducharme hit a game-winning basket with 1.6 seconds left to give UConn women’s basketball an 80-78 win over the DePaul Blue Demons in Chicago. After DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow tied the game with a pair of free throws with 8.3 left, the Huskies used their last timeout to advance the ball. Nika Mühl received the inbounds at the top of the arc and quickly handed it off to Ducharme. The freshman started towards the basket, held up at the 3-point line, then charged to the rim and scored off the backboard to put UConn ahead by two.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO