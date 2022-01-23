Stillwater Police Department Offers Catalytic Converters Safety Tips

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat said Friday that Moscow will not start a war but warned that it wouldn’t allow the West to trample on its security interests amid fears it is planning to invade Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden warned Ukraine’s president a day earlier...
(CNN) — President Joe Biden committed to nominating the nation's first Black female Supreme Court justice, as he honored retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer at the White House on Thursday. "The person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity. And that person...
Neil Young has a big supporter in his Spotify boycott. Earlier this week, the famed rocker wrote an open letter to the streamer, threatening to remove his music from the platform. He blamed Spotify for spreading false information about COVID-19 vaccines via Joe Rogan's podcast. "They can have Rogan or...
As he struggled to survive the 2020 Democratic primary, Joe Biden made a striking pledge before voting began in heavily African American, must-win South Carolina: His first Supreme Court appointment would be a Black woman. On Thursday, with his poll numbers reaching new lows and his party panicking about the...
A federal court has rejected a plan to lease millions of acres in the Gulf of Mexico for offshore oil drilling, saying the Biden administration did not adequately take into account its effect ongreenhouse gas emissions
An armed suspect was arrested in Houston on Thursday evening in the shootings of three city police officers, authorities said. The arrest came after the suspect was barricaded in a house and surrounded by police. He surrendered about 7:45 p.m. and was expected to undergo surgery late Thursday for a gunshot wound to his neck, police said.
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), who famously refused to give the last Democratic Supreme Court nominee a Senate hearing or vote, on Thursday said he’s ready to give President Biden ’s pick to the high court “a fair look.”. While some conservatives are already taking shots...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement gives President Joe Biden a chance to make his first nomination to the high court. It’s also a chance for Biden to fulfill a campaign promise to nominate the first Black woman to be a justice. Some things...
Amy Schneider's historic "Jeopardy!" reign is officially over. Schneider's 40-game winning streak, which began Nov. 17, came to an end Wednesday when she lost to Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, in a competitive game. She remains insecond for all-time consecutive wins, only behind Ken Jennings, whose 74-game record has held since 2004.
